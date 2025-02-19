Kansas City Chiefs 2022 Draft Class Review Pt. 3: Pacheco Stands Out
When it comes to the backbone of the Kansas City Chiefs, many look at the cornerstone pieces on the roster such as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Creed Humphrey, or Chris Jones. What they don't see is how the current team has been constructed over the last few seasons, specifically with their young core that remains on rookie contracts.
General manager Brett Veach is a key asset to how the Chiefs are currently structured and the 2022 NFL Draft was a big part of that. Veach possessed two first-round selections and numerous Day Two and Three picks as well. These selections have helped grow Kansas City into the three-time and reigning AFC Champions.
The Chiefs selected two cornerstone players in edge rusher George Karlaftis and cornerback Trent McDuffie in the first round before picking up key starters Leo Chenal and Bryan Cook in Day Two. However, Day Three is where the true backbone of the team comes from with a key selection in the seventh round that has brought on the value of the running back position into discussion.
Fayetteville State cornerback Joshua Williams was the Chiefs first selection on the final day of the draft in the fourth round. Williams has starter 12 games as a spot starter while being a key role player in the secondary and special teams asset on kickoff and punt coverages. Willaims recorded 33 tackles in 17 games with six starts in 2024.
Veach selected former Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard in the fifth round as a potential depth piece along the offensive line. However, Kinnard's career shifted to Philadelphia as a practice squad depth player where he won his third Lombardi Trophy this year.
The fascinating aspect of the Chiefs 2022 draft class was their hit rate in the seventh round when most teams are adding camp bodies and developmental talent. Their biggest hit from the final round of the draft was Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco, a hard-running tailback with a moldering hot motor that always kept him on his feet.
Pacheco has remained productive when healthy with over 2000 career rushing yards and 15 total touchdowns from scrimmage, becoming Kansas City's workhorse ball carrier on an offense that doesn't ask much from their RBs. Pacheco's breakout has led to numerous conversations about the value of his position relative to a high draft selection and the life span of RBs overall.
The other two seventh round picks were Washington State defensive back Jaylen Watson and Marshall defensive back Nazeeh Johnson. Watson has become another sound role player on the Chiefs defense and had begun to expand his role there as the starting outside cornerback in 2024 before fracturing his ankle early in the season.
Johnson also saw playing time this past season as a spot starter at cornerback, displaying impressive run defense reps and sustainability in coverage. It has been impressive to see former late round selections making an impact like this and the credit should go to head coach Andy Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo for their role in developing these players.
Overall, the Chiefs are one of the best teams in football in player development on either side of the ball. They have shown patience and trust in their players to remain disciplined and step up when needed. It is a big reason why the Chiefs are one of the powerhouses of the sport and will remain as such for the foreseeable future.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.