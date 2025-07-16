Chiefs' 2022 Team Makes Best Team List Since 2000
The Kansas City Chiefs have a dynasty going on. It all started once a special player and a coach took over. The Chiefs have had some special teams over the last few years. But the Chiefs' 2022 team starts something else. It was the comeback after a time off of winning championships. It started what was a back-to-back Super Bowl win for the Chiefs.
The Kansas City Chiefs have two of the best to ever do it at their respective position. The Chiefs' head coach, Andy Reid, is the best head coach right now and has been for several years. And he has the best quarterback in the National Football League, Patrick Mahomes. Who knows, once it is all said and done, they can go down as the best for a head coach and quarterback duo in NFL history.
One team that won it all for the Chiefs was the 2022 Chiefs. And recently, they have joined a good and elite group.
The 2022 Chiefs team was ranked No. 16 as the best team since 2000 by ESPN.
Amid all the change, it was the old stalwarts who propelled the Chiefs forward. Patrick Mahomes threw for 5,250 yards with 41 touchdowns, earning 48 of 50 MVP votes to take home that award for the second time. Travis Kelce set career highs for receptions (110) and receiving touchdowns (12) while becoming the first tight end since the merger to top 1,000 receiving yards in his age-33 season. And Chris Jones tied his career highs for sacks (15.5) and knockdowns (29).
The Chiefs went 14-3 during the regular season, with their three losses coming by a combined 10 points. It wasn't the most difficult schedule, but they went 6-2 against eventual playoff teams and beat the teams they were supposed to beat by an average of 8 points per game. They got better as the season went along, with Isiah Pacheco taking over the lead running back role and offering more physicality, while Jerick McKinnon emerged as the most unlikely red zone threat in recent memory.
Their playoff run was almost immediately given a scare when Mahomes sustained an ankle injury early in the divisional round win over the Jaguars. Against the Bengals the following week, a rash of injuries at receiver left the Chiefs down to one-dimensional deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling and special-teamser Marcus Kemp as their top two wideouts by the end of the game. After a Jones sack ended a Bengals drive with 44 seconds left, Mahomes scrambled for a first down and drew a late hit penalty on Bengals defender Joseph Ossai, setting up the field goal that sent the Chiefs to the Super Bowl.
Facing an excellent Eagles team, Mahomes and the offensive line put on a show, as one of the best pass rushes in league history failed to sack him once. The Chiefs scored on a fumble return and manufactured two red zone touchdowns by breaking Philadelphia's motion rules in coverage. After the Eagles tied the score with 5:15 left, the Chiefs ate up virtually the rest of the game clock, with a Mahomes 26-yard scramble through the ankle injury as their biggest play. When James Bradberry held JuJu Smith-Schuster to convert a critical third down for the Chiefs, they were able to run down the clock and kick a winning field goal.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.