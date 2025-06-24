Where the Kansas City Chiefs Sit in Recent Power Rankings
The Kansas City Chiefs enter the 2025 campaign with the utmost confidence, especially after a Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The roster has been improved, the coaching staff has been retained, and the hopes are still high that the Chiefs can make their fourth straight Super Bowl appearance.
The Chiefs should still be viewed as the head honchos in the AFC, given they haven't been dethroned in three seasons. The Kansas City franchise is currently on one of the more impressive dynasty runs the game has seen in a long time, and even with their recent Super Bowl defeat, they shouldn't be doubted.
That being said, Pro Football Talk released a new power ranking of all 32 NFL teams ahead of the 2025 campaign, which sees the Chiefs hold the second spot behind the Philadelphia Eagles, which makes all the sense. With the goal being a Super Bowl victory, the Chiefs still possess a team that can do that.
"2. Chiefs: A Super Bowl loss will only make the Chiefs more determined to get another Super Bowl win," Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wrote.
Don't just take Florio's opinion of the Chiefs, as several believe the franchise is still the team to beat in the AFC. According to former running back Rashad Jennings, the expectations for the Chiefs are high until someone proves they can stop them (at least in the AFC).
"You got Patrick Mahomes, you got Andy Reid, Travis Kelce's still there, they're bringing back the healthy receivers," Jennings said on Good Morning Football on Monday. "They're the premier team. They've created a dynasty. They went to the Super Bowl last year. Representing the AFC, you have to go through them."
"It's going to be a tough season for a lot of guys when they go see the Kansas City Chiefs, especially when you play there (Arrowhead Stadium)."
The AFC West competition is likely to be more competitive, as each roster only improved this offseason. Keep in mind that both the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos were breathing down the Chiefs' neck last season in the standings.
If the power rankings rind true at all, the Chiefs should still be viewed as the best team in the AFC until another franchise proves otherwise.
