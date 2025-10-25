Chiefs 2025 NFL Draft Class Grades Through Seven Weeks
In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down how well each Chiefs draft pick has performed thus far through seven weeks of their professional careers.
Below is head coach Andy Reid's Oct 20, 2025 media availability recapping Week 7 and looking on to the Washington Commanders in Week 8.
Q: How important is it to have a guy like Kareem Hunt on short yardage situations?
REID: “All our running backs ran hard yesterday, all three of them. Kareem (Hunt) has got a real knack for that (short yardage situations). He’s got great vision, and he’s always been good at that part of it. Having him back there is a – that’s a great thing. Having him on our roster is a great thing because he brings this veteran leadership, a confidence to that group, which I appreciate. He’s seen a lot of things and been through a lot of things and does a great job of handling himself.”
Q: What did you see from Patrick Mahomes after watching film?
REID: “You saw him (Patrick Mahomes) execute all the phases in the offense. We have different categories there, whether it’s play pass movements, whether it’s three-step drop, five step drop concepts and then all the screen game that goes with that. We do a variety of screens. I liked the way he handled that. His checks were good at the line of scrimmage when he had to put a little Hollywood (acting) into things, he did good with that and some of the tricky stuff. I thought he handled everything real well.”
Q: What are you seeing from Brashard Smith’s progression?
REID: “I think (Offensive Coordinator) Matt’s (Nagy) done a nice job along with (Running Backs Coach)
Todd (Pinkston) and (Assistant Running Backs Coach) Mark (DeLeone) of just bringing him (Brashard Smith) along. He had, I want to say, 14 touches yesterday or so and did a nice job of that. He’s catching the ball well, and I like where he’s at now. He’s in a good frame of mind and he’s picking things up. So, we just keep coming with him.”
