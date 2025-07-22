Chiefs Draft Defensive Back in First Round of 2026 Mock
The Kansas City Chiefs had a successful 2025 NFL Draft this offseason, and now, with all of their rookies signed to contracts for the next four years, it's time the franchise focuses on training camp. The Chiefs have youthful upside across their position rooms, but as any great franchise would do, you have to think about the future.
The future of the Chiefs organization is determined by how well the franchise drafts. Since Brett Veach became the general manager of the Chiefs, the stock of the franchise has increased due to the high level of performance from their players.
With the 2026 NFL Draft still far away, it never hurts for the scouting department to see who is out there. Several 2026 NFL Draft mocks have been created this offseason, which helps paint the picture of what each franchise in the NFL could be looking for when that day does eventually come.
In a recent mock draft created by Pro Football Network's Owain Jones, the Chiefs would be looking to add to the defense with their first-round selection. With the 31st pick in the 2026 NFL mock Draft, the Chiefs would select defensive back Domani Jackson out of Alabama.
"Combining athleticism with natural football intelligence, Domani Jackson has the upside of a high-caliber starter at the next level. The Alabama cornerback has a natural feel for ball placement and the ball skills to compete in the air," Jones wrote.
"After spending two years in the Pac-12 with the USC Trojans, Jackson made an immediate impact following his transition to Tuscaloosa, snagging two interceptions while impacting the game in multiple phases with two tackles for loss and one forced fumble."
"There are high expectations for a standout senior season, which should facilitate a rise into the upper echelons of the 2026 NFL Draft."
Last season with the Crimson Tide, Jackson set several collegiate career highs with 51 total tackles, 27 solo tackles, seven passes defended, and two interceptions. This type of play would work very well in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's scheme.
Depending on how well the Chiefs' defense performs this season, perhaps this prediction on Jackson donning Chiefs threads in the future will come true in the 2026 NFL Draft.
