Chiefs' McDuffie Breaks Top-5 in ESPN Exec, Coaches, Scouts Ranking
The Kansas City Chiefs' defense has been dominant for the past few seasons. From a bull-rushing defensive front spearheaded by All-Pro DT Chris Jones and rising star George Karlaftis, to an excellent linebacker group consisting of the great Nick Bolton, the Chiefs had found their secret recipe for success.
However, a huge part of that success came due to the talent of their secondary. Players like safety Justin Reid controlled the field, giving opposing quarterbacks almost no windows to thread a ball through. But arguably the most impactful player in that defensive back group was cornerback Trent McDuffie.
In just three seasons since being drafted by the Chiefs in 2022, McDuffie has already amassed 183 total tackles, two INTs, 4.5 sacks, and seven forced fumbles. He's earned a reputation as one of the best in the business, and he's shown no signs of slowing down.
According to ESPN's "Execs, Coaches, and Scouts" poll, McDuffie is entering 2025 as the 4th-ranked cornerback in the NFL.
"McDuffie has emerged as one of the league's most versatile corners," wrote ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "In 2023, he often played from the slot, disrupting opposing offenses with three sacks and five forced fumbles. In 2024, he was featured more on the outside, due in part to injuries.
"McDuffie aligned as a wide cornerback on a career-high 82.6% of snaps in 2024 -- his previous career high was 66.8% as a rookie in 2022. He was up to the challenge of playing outside, producing 11 pass deflections and two interceptions on 90 targets."
NFL staff from around the league chimed in to praise the young corner, showing much respect for the Chiefs' star.
"Elite instincts to key/diagnose. Understands all the leverages you need to play within the playcall," an NFL coordinator spoke on McDuffie. "He has movement and strength to defend smaller players and enough speed and leaping ability to defend bigger players. Strong tackler. Complete player."
"The concern surrounding McDuffie is simple: His size (5-foot-11, 193 pounds) gives him a disadvantage compared to his peers," Fowler added.
Even with his smaller frame, McDuffie has already proved that it doesn't faze him, that he can still compete with the world's best at a high level.
"He does give something up to bigger receivers, but he literally does everything else so well, so I don't knock him for that," an NFC executive said.
