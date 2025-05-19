Chiefs AFC Rivalry Game Bound to Steal the Show
The Kansas City Chiefs strive to get back to the NFL Playoffs following their bitter exit in the final game of the 2024 season. Throughout the offseason, Chiefs players have been preparing vigorously to better their bodies and mindsets after a long 2024 campaign.
Going into the new season, the Chiefs' goal hasn't wavered. With a ton of outside talk surrounding the Los Angeles Chargers and their probability of taking the AFC West division crown away from Kansas City, it needs to be remembered who's run the AFC since the turn of the decade.
A big way that the Chiefs can silence their doubters next season comes in Week 9, as the franchise is set to square off with its longtime rivals, the Buffalo Bills. The Bills and Chiefs are always a must-watch game any season, but this season, the game seems to have a lot more riding on it than years past.
It is well known that the Bills and the Chiefs are two of the best franchises that the AFC has to offer. Both Bills' quarterback, Josh Allen, and Chiefs' quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, know each other better than any other quarterbacks in the NFL.
The two have faced off five times in the regular season and four times in the NFL Playoffs. A storyline to watch for Week 9 is if Mahomes can earn his second victory over Allen during the regular season, as the head-to-head numbers have Allen holding a 4-1 lead over the Chiefs when the contest is had in regular-season action.
But as we know, Mahomes is flawless against the Bills and Allen when they play one another in the playoffs, with all four games going to the Chiefs since Mahomes has become the starting quarterback. Will Mahomes be able to beat Allen in the regular season this season?
CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan has this game as the best game to watch for the Week 9 slate.
"Any time we get Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen squaring off against one another, it's must-see TV, and we're fortunate to have this game," Sullivan wrote. "This will be the 10th career meeting between these quarterbacks. So far, Allen has owned the regular-season contests against Mahomes as he's 4-1."
"However, even if he adds to that impressive record, it likely won't answer any big-picture questions about his ability to get over hump in the playoffs. There, Mahomes is a perfect 4-0 against Allen, which includes a 32-29 win against Buffalo in the 2024 AFC Championship."
