Brashard Smith’s Skill Set Fits In With Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs had to address their most glaring needs in the NFL draft after they lost embarrassingly to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. With their seven draft picks, they did a great job drafting players who are better than what their draft selection suggests.
They did an excellent job trading back in the first round, one spot, and still getting Josh Simmons. Omar Norman-Lott and Ashton Gillette will do a lot for their defense to recover after they lost many players in free agency.
However, there is one selection that sticks out from the rest, and that was their last pick. In the seventh round, the Chiefs decided to take a shot on Brashard Smith from Southern Methodist University.
Smith, alongside Jalen Royals, are the only two playmakers they drafted for Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid to work with next season. Neither of their selections makes sense, considering they have plenty of players at wide receiver and running back.
Especially after the Chiefs went out and re-signed Kareem Hunt and signed Elijah Mitchell, not to mention they still have Isiah Pacheco as their starter. Though they only used a seventh-round pick on Smith, this move tells me that they're not confident they have their future running back on their roster.
Smith has the potential to be one of the greatest draft-day steals if he puts it all together with the Chiefs. In an online interview after he was drafted, Smith sounded off on what he brings to the Chiefs' offense.
"I feel like my skill set fits perfectly with their offense. I feel like they're already dynamic, and I feel like I'm a dynamic player as well. I feel like I'm going to bring a lot of juice to the offense and special teams. Just anywhere, any time I'm on the field, I'm going to bring some juice for sure".
Smith only spent one season with the Southern Methodist Mustangs, but he made an immediate impact as he ran the ball 235 times for 1,332 yards and 14 touchdowns. If the Chiefs want to remain atop the AFC West for many more years, Smith and their other late-round picks will have to develop into players they can rely on.
Check us out on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again!
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.