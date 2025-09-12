Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl Rematch Provides Uncertainty, Doubt
Over 200 days later, the Kansas City Chiefs finally have the opportunity to avenge their blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Last time these two teams met, the Chiefs received a sobering 40-22 beatdown and could only watch as Jalen Hurts lifted his first Lombardi.
200 days may seem like a long time, but there's no doubt that image is still fresh on the minds of Patrick Mahomes, Head Coach Andy Reid, and the rest of the Chiefs who endured that defeat.
Not only is Kansas City looking to erase the sting of its Super Bowl disappointment, but it also needs to right the ship after a rough start to the 2025 NFL season. In Week 1, the Chiefs had an awakening against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil, falling 27-21 to extend their losing streak to two games.
Now, they have a good opportunity to reassert themselves as true Super Bowl contenders yet again with an all-important matchup against the reigning champions. It won't be easy, though. Kansas City is coming into this battle with a significantly weaker defense and a depleted wide receiver corps.
Chiefs-Eagles expected to be tightly contested
The Kansas City Chiefs showed some promise despite their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. The defense and running game were uninspiring, but Patrick Mahomes was able to don the cap and cowl once again and nearly pulled off a comeback victory practically on his own.
With Mahomes playing the way he did in the season opener, Kansas City should have a shot in any game against any opponent. They'll also have a full week to formulate a plan of attack without Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, instead of having to adjust on the fly like they did against the Chargers after Worthy was knocked out with a dislocated shoulder.
Unlike the Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles were able to get a win in Week 1, albeit not a very encouraging one. They edged out the Dallas Cowboys 24-20, but their offense looked suspect, with Jalen Hurts passing for just 152 yards while A.J. Brown was held to one single catch.
Like Mahomes, Hurts was able to make things happen with his legs, but the Dallas defense wasn't exactly a heralded unit coming into the game. Philadelphia's victory raised more question marks than it did affirm their status as the standard of the NFL this season.
FanDuel has Kansas City as slight underdogs in Week 2, listed at -102 on the moneyline and given a point and a half on the spread. The over/under for total scoring is set at 46.5.
