2 Reasons Why Chiefs Face Toughest Fantasy Matchup Yet
The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of soul-searching to do after their Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers to begin their 2025 NFL season. Not only did they begin the campaign with a defeat, but they'll have to re-evaluate their identity for the remainder of the year. As advertised, the Chiefs' defense showed exactly why they'll need Patrick Mahomes and the O to lead the way if they're to remain at the top of the AFC.
Unfortunately, their attack wasn't able to get it done against the Chargers, despite Mahomes' individual greatness shining once again. Kansas City was able to produce a couple of stellar fantasy performances from its quarterback and wide receiver Marquise Hollywood Brown, and a solid one for tight end Travis Kelce, but they were extremely disappointing outside of those three.
Now, they'll have to find a way to rebuild their game plan without Xavier Worthy, who dislocated his shoulder in a collision with Kelce early in Week 1, for the foreseeable future. It might be a while before the Chiefs can find their groove, especially in fantasy football, considering the staunch test they face in Game 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Which Chiefs should be benched against the Eagles?
At this point, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have shown enough to make the quarterback a weekly starter, regardless of matchups throughout the 2025 NFL season. Aside from him and their two sidelined wide receivers in Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, KC might not have any other slam-dunk fantasy pieces this year.
This especially rings true in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs are facing an elite defense and their offensive identity without their top two wideouts is up in the air. FantasyPros' Ted Chmyz believes that Isiah Pacheco likely won't have a bounce-back game versus Philly:
"Yes, the Eagles allowed Javonte Williams to score nearly 20 fantasy points in Week 1. But that was almost entirely thanks to two goal-line touchdowns. Williams averaged just 3.6 yards on his 15 attempts… and that was without Jalen Carter. I still expect the Eagles to be the brutal running back matchup they were last season, giving up the second-fewest points per game to the position."
Chmyz also doesn't expect Travis Kelce to have a better game than he did against the Los Angeles Chargers, despite the increased opportunity in the passing game:
"We can stick with this Super Bowl rematch for a bad tight end matchup. In 2024, the Eagles allowed just 34.8 yards per game to opposing tight ends, the lowest number in the league. In Week 1, they held Jake Ferguson to just 23 yards on five catches (six targets)... In Week 1, he finished with just a 10% target share, even in a game the Chiefs played without their top two receivers. He saved his day with a 37-yard touchdown, but the rest of his stat line was one catch on three targets for 10 yards."
Pacheco, Kelce, and the other members of the Chiefs' supporting cast will have to prove their worth to this offense before they can be trusted as fantasy options. If they can have surprisingly solid outings against an elite Eagles defense, it'll go a long way toward their prospects for the remainder of the year.
Find us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to follow along with Isiah Pacheco and Travis Kelce's 2025 fantasy seasons.
Click here to let us know your thoughts on Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LIX rematch when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.