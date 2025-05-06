Analyst Loves the Chiefs' 2025 Draft Class
The Kansas City Chiefs draft class is filled with talent, up and down. The franchise needed to address several areas going into the new season, and came across seven players that general manager Brett Veach and the rest of the organization feel confident about.
Following a disheartening end to the 2024 campaign, the Chiefs had to hit the drawing board. The franchise has still been one of the more successful in the National Football League since the 2020 season, and are now looking to return back to the playoffs and rewrite the ending of last season.
One way that the franchise can do so is by getting its draft picks involved as soon as possible. With seven new players and a handful of undrafted free agents all getting their feet wet in the world of professional football, the excitement certainly revolves are these young prospects.
Several analysts have reviewed the Chiefs' draft haul with various opinions, but one that has stood out has been Sam Monson's of The 33rd Team's Check The Mic. Monson is very pleased with how the draft turned out, as it could have been the best the NFL had to offer.
"This might be honestly my favorite draft in the entire NFL," Monson said. "I like every single one of their picks and several of the picks I really liked and thought were amongst the best picks of that round or of that entire draft."
"Several of them represent outstanding value as well," Monson continued. "This is an absolutely phenomenal draft, in my opinion."
Monoson touched on the points of having several prospects that were taken later than their projected round, which only adds increased value to the Chiefs' roster, should they be able to perform parallel to their projections.
The fact that the Chiefs were able to add several players to both sides of the ball, allows them to ease in these new draftees into bigger roles. The Chiefs' depth on both offense and defense is among one of the best in the league, and if the coaching staff feels some players need more time to develop, they have that ability to grant that to them.
