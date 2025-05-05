Chiefs HC Andy Reid Sounds Off on New Draft Class
The Kansas City Chiefs had another good draft in 2025. The Chiefs' latest draft class looks to be a good one. Right now, we can say it was good, and depending on how they play next season, we will look back and say whether they were better than we thought or not. The Chiefs have done a great job over the years in finding the right talent in the 2025 draft and finding what fits their needs.
The Chiefs had a route that they wanted to take when they took part in the draft. Head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach worked together in finding the right pieces to make their roster and franchise better, not only for next season but for many years to come. They have something special going on in Kansas City, and they are not done with it just yet.
The Chiefs had a chance to see their latest class step on the field for the first time since becoming members of the Chiefs organization. The Chiefs held a rookie minicamp. This is where all the rookies come together for the Chiefs for the first time and get familiar with how things will operate as members of the team. Undrafted free agents and rookie invites are also taking place in this camp.
"Great to be back here and able to get on the practice field with some of our young guys," said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. "They looked good yesterday. It is a good group. I think Brett [Veach] and his gang have done a great job of bringing in some really good football players. Whether they were drafted or free agents, it looks like a good crew."
"There are only 15 or 16 of them, whether it is the seven draft picks and 10 or so others who were signed as free agents. So the rest of the guys are just invites to this camp. That is a challenge for them to catch our eye. But they are going about it the right way, and it is literally that. I mean, how are you going to make the catch or throw or make the coverage adjustment you need to make on the back end ... All of that is part of it. That is what we look at."
