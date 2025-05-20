What Chiefs Kingdom Should Expect From Travis Kelce in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs are getting one last hoorah from their legendary tight end, Travis Kelce. Following the 2024 campaign, fans began to ponder whether Kelce has what it takes anymore. Looking to prove he still has some gas left in the tank, Kelce vowed he would return to play out the final year of his contract.
That being said, it is likely that Kelce will hang up the cleats following this season. His dedication to the franchise is unlike any other, but everything must come to an end sooner or later. But for now, Kelce is still on the Chiefs roster, and he's going to showcase he still has what it takes to play in the National Football League.
Chiefs Kingdom should expect the legendary tight end to be quarterback Patrick Mahomes' main target, at least when the season begins. The two have worked well in their tenure in Kansas City together, and for old time's sake, this will likely be what occurs.
However, Kelce's production these past two seasons hasn't been very Kelce-like. With Father Time continuing to age us all, the production from Kelce has been affected because of it. From 2016 to 2022, Kelce finished with more than 1,000 receiving yards. These last two seasons, his numbers have only decreased.
While it may be difficult for Kelce to chase down Jimmy Graham for fourth place on the all-time tight end touchdown leader board, fans should expect Kelce's fair share of touchdown receptions. Currently possessing the fifth most touchdowns in NFL history as a tight end with 77, 80 touchdowns is a milestone that should be reached in 2025.
Fans may also need to expect other tight ends on the roster to take a step forward. If this is Kelce's final year, the transition from Kelce to his successor needs to be made known this season. Whether it be Noah Gray or youngsters Jared Wiley and Jake Briningstool, this is a transition that shouldn't be put on the back burner.
All in all, the Chiefs Kingdom should expect Kelce to give all he has left for the faithful fans that have stood behind him since the beginning. Chasing down another AFC West division title and a playoff experience would cap off a successful career.
