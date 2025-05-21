The Chiefs Will Thrive in Week 1, According to History
The Kansas City Chiefs have begun preparations for the 2025 campaign. With OTAs less than a week away, the football season is slowly creeping up. For the Chiefs, their 2025 festivities begin in Sao Paulo, Brazil, as they take on their AFC West division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chiefs and Chargers have been the two franchises whose names have floated around social media thus far when it comes to making predictions on which team is winning the AFC West. With the Chiefs looking to capture their tenth straight division title, they'll have to overcome more than the Chargers do this season.
It all starts with Week 1 of the campaign. While the NFL has a long, grueling 18 weeks of competition, starting your season off on the right foot is what every franchise wants. For Kansas City, nabbing a win overseas against a threat to the divisional crown could bode well in the long run.
The Chiefs haven't become dominant overnight. Even before quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback for the franchise, the Chiefs had fared well in Week 1 festivities. Here is how the Chiefs have fared over the last decade when competing in Week 1 of the campaign.
Week 1, 2015: Chiefs 27, Texans 20 (1-0)
Week 1, 2016: Chiefs 33, Chargers 27 (2-0)
Week 1, 2017: Chiefs 42, Patriots 27 (3-0)
Week 1, 2018: Chiefs 38, Chargers 28 (4-0)
Week 1, 2019: Chiefs 40, Jaguars 26 (5-0)
Week 1, 2020: Chiefs 34. Texans 20 (6-0)
Week 1, 2021: Chiefs 33, Browns 29 (7-0)
Week 1, 2022: Chiefs 44, Cardinals 21 (8-0)
Week 1, 2023: Chiefs 20, Lions 21 (8-1)
Week 1, 2024: Chiefs 27, Ravens 20 (9-1)
The Chiefs haven't lost a Week 1 combat since the 2023 season, which also marks the only blemish Mahomes has had in Week 1 games since becoming the starting quarterback in 2018. It also shows that the Chargers haven't fared well against Kansas City to begin the season in years past.
While the Chiefs haven't taken on the Chargers in Week 1 since the 2018 campaign, making a statement in Sao Paulo, Brazil, will be a must to get off on the right foot again for Kansas City.
