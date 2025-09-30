Why Chiefs Are Keeping Offense on Field More Than Ever
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Eat your heart out, Dan Campbell. So far this season, the league’s most aggressive head coach resides in Kansas City.
It’s 67-year-old Andy Reid, who’s kept Patrick Mahomes on the field on fourth down 10 times this season. Kansas City has converted 90 percent of them, going 9 of 10. Only the 1-3 Carolina Panthers (6 of 11) have attempted more fourth-down conversions.
“We try to stay aggressive in that area,” Reid said Monday afternoon. “And we try to be relatively smart with this, the best we can. Judgment, obviously, is a part of that.”
Important weekly meetings
Reid said offensive coordinator Matt Nagy leads weekly gameplan meetings with offensive line coach Andy Heck, tight ends coach Tom Melvin and assistant offensive line coach Corey Matthaei. Those meetings have become significant in keeping the offense moving.
And keeping the offense moving on fourth down is important because the Chiefs’ offense has been a been a bit bipolar when the down-marker shifts to 3. Kansas City has converted only 39.3 percent of its third downs, including one of the few blemishes on Sunday’s win: A 5-for-15 third-down performance.
Magic from Kareem
But enter Kareem Hunt, one of the league’s best short-yardage backs since Reid pulled him off the couch in September last season.
Last season, Hunt converted 15 of 18 short-yardage opportunities (83.3 percent). The year before, he was 15 of 20 (75 percent) in Cleveland.
Against the Ravens, Hunt converted all four of his short-yardage carries on third or fourth down. But he’s not the only one aligned with Reid’s aggressive fourth-down mindset.
“Pat’s got a good feel on that, too, when he’s out there,” Reid said. “We’ve got a lot of trust in him. Some of these things that we’re doing, he’s got options on, and he’s got to be spot on when we’re doing them.”
The Chiefs on Sunday finished 4-for-4 on fourth down, including Mahomes’ 15-yard touchdown pass to Hollywood Brown. The genesis of that success comes from those meetings during the week.
“So, they get in there and grind on what they see there,” Reid explained, “and then the pass game and the run game. We’ve been able to do both and be successful on both, which has helped.
“And it’s just a matter of where we’re at, the situation of the game. You’ve got to take that into consideration when you’re doing it. We’ve tried to stay aggressive.”
