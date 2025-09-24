Chiefs Face Test That Will Define Their 2025 Outlook
The Kansas City Chiefs secured a victory against the New York Giants, but it's worth noting that the Giants were by far the easiest opponent the Chiefs have faced this season. As the Chiefs head into Week 4 to face the Baltimore Ravens, this game will not only have significant implications for the AFC standings but will also serve as a test of whether the Chiefs are a legitimate contender.
The Ravens are entering Week 4 after experiencing a loss at home to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. This game further demonstrated that the Ravens can be defeated if they can’t keep the ball in Lamar Jackson's hands. However, the Chiefs' victory in Week 3 wasn't as convincing as some fans had hoped.
Kansas City entered halftime with a surprising 9-6 lead over the Giants, given their performance in the first half. Fortunately for the Chiefs, they played significantly better in the second half, particularly on the defensive end, restricting New York to just three points.
The Ravens have averaged 37 points a game in three weeks of the campaign, while Kansas City has averaged 20 points. Based on that statistic alone, the Ravens should hold the upper hand. Whoever comes away with a victory this weekend is in a much better position when it comes to the conference battle.
The AFC Contenders
Going into the new season, the AFC conference has three key contenders to come out of it and represent the conference in the Super Bowl: the Chiefs, the Ravens, and the Buffalo Bills. The Bills hold a 3-0 start to the season, while both Kansas City and Baltimore enter Week 4 with a 1-2 record.
The Bills have already defeated the Ravens, while Baltimore has lost to a strong NFC contender, the Lions. However, the Ravens also managed to beat the Cleveland Browns, a team with skills comparable to those of the Chiefs' Week 3 opponent. So far, in the first three weeks, the Chiefs and Ravens have had very similar seasons, but the Ravens have appeared to be the stronger team.
The primary objective for the Chiefs is to win the game. However, if they don't succeed, they should aim to make it a close contest. This way, they can demonstrate to the rest of the NFL that they still have what it takes to compete with the best teams.
Chiefs Kingdom, you’ve found your No. 1 information destination here with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert, and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And don’t forget to tell us your thoughts on the upcoming battle by visiting our Facebook page (here).