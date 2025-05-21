What Grade Do Chiefs Get in 2022 NFL Draft Regrading?
The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the biggest juggernauts in the National Football League for quite some time. A large part in that has been how successful the front office, mainly general manager Brett Veach and his scouting team, have been when selecting players through the NFL Draft.
It was seen once again this year in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs added seven new players through seven rounds this offseason, with the hopes that they will be able to contribute sooner rather than later.
The Chiefs wouldn't be what they are now if it weren't for the contributions from the 2022 NFL Draft class. Headlined by cornerback Trent McDuffie and defensive end George Karlaftis, both of whom just got their fifth-year options picked up, the 2022 NFL Draft was a major success for Kansas City.
In a recent regrading of the entire 2022 NFL Draft class made by CBS Sports' Pete Prisco, the Chiefs' letter grade got better than its original. Originally graded an A, Prisco slapped a + on it, seeing how successful each player has been.
"They had 10 picks in this draft and all but one are still with the team heading into 2025, with five definite starters," Prisco wrote. "They had two first-round picks, thanks to the Tyreek Hill trade with Miami, and landed corner Trent McDuffie with one of them and took edge George Karlaftis with the other. McDuffie is a top corner in the league, while Karlaftis is a good edge player."
"The other starters they got in the draft were safety Bryan Cook (second), linebacker Leo Chenal (third), and running back Isiah (seventh). They also got backups in second-round receiver Skyy Moore and corners Josh Williams (fourth), Jaylen Watson (seventh), and Naz Johnson (seventh). All three corners have started games for the Chiefs and will compete for a job this year. They killed this draft."
Seeing that the Chiefs are still viewed as threats throughout the entirety of the AFC in part of this draft class, it deserves the extra grade. This is a franchise that is on a special run, and it's primarily been built through the draft, which is something not every team can say.
