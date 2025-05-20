Chiefs' McDuffie Among Best in This Intriguing Ranking
The Kansas City Chiefs made a strong decision earlier this offseason in exercising a fifth-year option on 2022 first-round draft pick Trent McDuffie. Not only does keeping McDuffie on this roster make the Chiefs a dangerous team on defense, but it also creates optimism for the Chiefs Kingdom that he'll be here for the foreseeable future.
McDuffie has blossomed in his role with the Chiefs, wherever defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo places him. He has shown to be versatile and hungry to be the best version of himself. Last season, the Chiefs' cornerback totaled the best season of his young career and easily established his name within the league.
Going into his fourth season, fans should expect to see more of the same from McDuffie. In his career to this point, he has averaged 14 games played a season while also averaging nine passes defended. McDuffie has given the Chiefs' front office a player to build around, which they have picked up on as well.
So much so, even outsiders are starting to see the value that Kansas City possesses in McDuffie. In Pro Football Network's recent Top 25 ranking of players 25 years old or younger, McDuffie not only cracks the rankings but also places fifth overall. He is the highest-ranked cornerback on the list.
"McDuffie went from being a top-five nickel cornerback in PFF overall grade for Steve Spagnuolo’s defense in 2023 to a top-five outside cornerback in 2024. He is the NFL's highest-graded cornerback since 2023 (89.7)," PFN wrote.
"McDuffie has earned an 89.4 PFF coverage grade since entering the league in 2022, which is a top-five mark among all cornerbacks and makes him the only one in the top 10 to have spent more than 25% of their career snaps in the slot."
In three seasons, McDuffie has earned an overall PFF grade of 90.1, which equates to an elite status. He has also been on the field for 3,332 snaps since the 2022 campaign. The Chiefs struck gold with a young player like McDuffie, which only benefits them now, knowing they have him for an extra year following the 2025 campaign.
