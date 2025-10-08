Kelce Has Positive Message on Chiefs’ Offense, Especially Run Game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Even Taylor Swift is invested in how the Chiefs finish this season. At least for until Travis Kelce retires, someone named Bad Bunny will hold her place in line for the Super Bowl halftime show.
Meanwhile, Kelce wants to start the line congratulating the Chiefs’ burgeoning run game.
“People may not think that the run game is what it is,” Kelce said on Wednesday’s edition of New Heights, “or it's not as consistent as it needs to be, man, but those guys are showing up when we need them, especially the past two weeks.”
Hunt and Pacheco shined on Monday
Kelce specifically mentioned Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco, who combined for 85 yards on 14 carries (6.1 avg.). Hunt had 49 yards and two touchdowns on seven attempts, including a 33-yard burst, the Chiefs’ longest carry of the season.
That 33-yarder, Hunt’s longest carry since Oct. 3, 2021, at Minnesota as a member of the Browns, was a critical momentum boost. One play after Nick Bolton forced a Trevor Lawrence fumble at the goal line, Hunt’s run spurred the Chiefs on a lightning-fast, five-play, 97-yard touchdown drive in only 2:52.
“We’re getting big runs,” Kelce continued, “big gainers, and that alone, those big gainers alone, will make teams respect it. And I'm not against getting those guys involved even more. Let the big guys up front eat a little bit more, man.”
Detroit stiff against run, too
They need to be hungry this week. Detroit (4-1) allows just 92.2 yards per game on the ground, seventh-fewest in the NFL. So, when the league’s hottest team visits the Chiefs (2-3) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan), Kansas City needs more of the push in the ground game.
The Chiefs should be encouraged by their 158 rushing yards against a Jaguars defense that hadn’t allowed triple digits to a team in four weeks. Detroit has allowed 100-or-more rushing yards in only one of five games so far.
Kansas City should also be encouraged by the play of Kelce. Mahomes targeted his favorite tight end right from the start on Monday night, a 9-yard gain on the initial snap. Mahomes also converted a red-zone opportunity with a 2-yard touchdown in the first quarter, a nicely designed play in which JuJu Smith-Schuster created a natural screen, legal because he was 1 yard off the line of scrimmage.
Kelce, who also saw a pass broken up by Travis Hunter, has two touchdown receptions in five games after catching just three all of last season. He’s also averaging 11.0 yards per catch (22 receptions, 243 yards) after only 8.5 last year.
“Hats off to the Jags,” Kelce said. “They finished the game. They finished the game when we didn't, man, and they played a cleaner game towards the end of the game than we did. And their special teams, their offense and defense outperformed us, man.
“We're moving on. We got the (expletive) Lions coming in. I don’t need to really talk anymore about the Jags loss. Everybody saw firsthand all the debauchery that (expletive) happened that game. And we just got to be better.”
