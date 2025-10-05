Reid Explains Why Leader’s Most Important Contributions Aren’t in Boxscores
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Trent McDuffie gave Leo Chenal the ultimate compliment for a linebacker this week.
After a fantastic one-handed interception in last week’s win over Baltimore, Chenal made the all-hands board that McDuffie and other defensive backs maintain at Chiefs headquarters.
“It's special,” Chenal said Thursday, “because a lot of times they'll say, ‘Hey, great job in the run game,’ or doing this, knocking somebody back. So, when you got guys like Trent and those dudes saying that about you, it's a huge compliment. I just got to keep it going and prove it's not just a fluke.”
What’s also not a fluke, and one of the reasons Lamar Jackson chose to throw at Chenal, is the fact that quarterbacks rarely throw in McDuffie’s direction. As a result, the All-Pro has just two career interceptions in three-plus seasons. But Andy Reid knows McDuffie’s best contributions aren’t statistics in some online boxscore.
The head coach discussed that and other topics when he spoke to reporters after Saturday’s practice. The Chiefs (2-2) will visit Jacksonville (3-1) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
Opening statement
“Alright, so the only one that didn’t practice today was (Omarr) Norman-Lott. He nicked up his shoulder yesterday, and we'll just see how he does over the next couple days. Other than that, we look forward to the challenge of playing the Jags, a good football team. Like I mentioned, Liam's done a nice job with that group (Jacksonville head coach Liam Coen), and they're playing real good football.”
On the potential for rain during Monday’s game:
“We practice in it. We think about it, but not a ton.”
On cornerback Trent McDuffie’s significant contributions, despite opponents generally throwing away from him:
“Well, he covers. He does a nice job with that. He's smart. Great teammate. Has all the other stuff, all the intangible stuff, and he's a good player. He can play inside or outside.”
On the seriousness of Norman-Lott’s injury:
“Yeah, listen. I think he should be okay.”
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI is the Internet’s most thorough information source; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation on Monday’s game by visiting our Facebook page (here).