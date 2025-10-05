Arrowhead Report

Reid Explains Why Leader’s Most Important Contributions Aren’t in Boxscores

What Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Saturday.

Zak Gilbert

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Grant Calcaterra (81) lines up across from Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Grant Calcaterra (81) lines up across from Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Trent McDuffie gave Leo Chenal the ultimate compliment for a linebacker this week.

After a fantastic one-handed interception in last week’s win over Baltimore, Chenal made the all-hands board that McDuffie and other defensive backs maintain at Chiefs headquarters.

“It's special,” Chenal said Thursday, “because a lot of times they'll say, ‘Hey, great job in the run game,’ or doing this, knocking somebody back. So, when you got guys like Trent and those dudes saying that about you, it's a huge compliment. I just got to keep it going and prove it's not just a fluke.”

leo chenal, mark andrew
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) breaks up a pass to Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

What’s also not a fluke, and one of the reasons Lamar Jackson chose to throw at Chenal, is the fact that quarterbacks rarely throw in McDuffie’s direction. As a result, the All-Pro has just two career interceptions in three-plus seasons. But Andy Reid knows McDuffie’s best contributions aren’t statistics in some online boxscore.

The head coach discussed that and other topics when he spoke to reporters after Saturday’s practice. The Chiefs (2-2) will visit Jacksonville (3-1) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).

To view his comments, watch below.

Opening statement

“Alright, so the only one that didn’t practice today was (Omarr) Norman-Lott. He nicked up his shoulder yesterday, and we'll just see how he does over the next couple days. Other than that, we look forward to the challenge of playing the Jags, a good football team. Like I mentioned, Liam's done a nice job with that group (Jacksonville head coach Liam Coen), and they're playing real good football.”

On the potential for rain during Monday’s game:

“We practice in it. We think about it, but not a ton.”

On cornerback Trent McDuffie’s significant contributions, despite opponents generally throwing away from him:

“Well, he covers. He does a nice job with that. He's smart. Great teammate. Has all the other stuff, all the intangible stuff, and he's a good player. He can play inside or outside.”

On the seriousness of Norman-Lott’s injury:

“Yeah, listen. I think he should be okay.”

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI is the Internet’s most thorough information source; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation on Monday’s game by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI