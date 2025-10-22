Chiefs Draft Pick Performing Well in Rankings Despite 2-Week Hiatus
The Kansas City Chiefs have been a very successful franchise since shifting Brett Veach into the general manager role. Veach has made a living of adding talent through the NFL Draft that have become immediate difference makers in the National Football League, and 2025's NFL Draft was no different.
The Chiefs needed a strong addition to the offensive line this offseason after quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked a career-high 36 times in the regular season. To combat that weakness, Veach and company used the final pick in the first round of the NFL Draft to select Josh Simmons out of Ohio State.
Simmons was likely to be considered to be drafted earlier in the process, but a left knee injury saw several franchises pass up on him. For the Chiefs, this was only good news.
Since Simmons has arrived in Kansas City, he has continued to turn the heads of several within and outside the organization.
Simmons Grade Through 7
According to CBS Sports' Josh Edwards, first-round draft pick grades thus far through seven weeks of the 2025 campaign, Simmons has played at a B level, even with being inactive for the past two games played for the Chiefs.
- "Simmons has done a great job moving his feet when engaged and has shown the foot quickness to mirror counters," Edwards wrote.
- "There is still work to be done in terms of marrying his hands and feet in pass protection, but it looks as though Kansas City found its franchise left tackle late in the first round. Simmons has a great anchor at the point of attack and has a good understanding of sealing run lanes."
Several offensive linemen in Edwards' article earned an overall B grade, as the draft once again proved to have a favored position. For Simmons, his impact has been one of the best additions to the team in the offseason.
While his Week 8 status against the Washington Commanders is unclear, grading Simmons through the games he has played still proves that he's been a successful rookie this season. And with Simmons on the offensive line, Mahomes has been way better protected compared to last season.
