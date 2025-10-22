Arrowhead Report

Chiefs Draft Pick Performing Well in Rankings Despite 2-Week Hiatus

The Kansas City Chiefs have gotten a ton from their rookies this season, but out of all picks, this rookie has been very impressive.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs have been a very successful franchise since shifting Brett Veach into the general manager role. Veach has made a living of adding talent through the NFL Draft that have become immediate difference makers in the National Football League, and 2025's NFL Draft was no different.

The Chiefs needed a strong addition to the offensive line this offseason after quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked a career-high 36 times in the regular season. To combat that weakness, Veach and company used the final pick in the first round of the NFL Draft to select Josh Simmons out of Ohio State.

Simmons was likely to be considered to be drafted earlier in the process, but a left knee injury saw several franchises pass up on him. For the Chiefs, this was only good news.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) and running back Kareem Hunt (29) line up against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Since Simmons has arrived in Kansas City, he has continued to turn the heads of several within and outside the organization.

Simmons Grade Through 7

According to CBS Sports' Josh Edwards, first-round draft pick grades thus far through seven weeks of the 2025 campaign, Simmons has played at a B level, even with being inactive for the past two games played for the Chiefs.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
  • "Simmons has done a great job moving his feet when engaged and has shown the foot quickness to mirror counters," Edwards wrote.
  • "There is still work to be done in terms of marrying his hands and feet in pass protection, but it looks as though Kansas City found its franchise left tackle late in the first round. Simmons has a great anchor at the point of attack and has a good understanding of sealing run lanes."
Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes left tackle Josh Simmons is carted off the field during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Several offensive linemen in Edwards' article earned an overall B grade, as the draft once again proved to have a favored position. For Simmons, his impact has been one of the best additions to the team in the offseason.

While his Week 8 status against the Washington Commanders is unclear, grading Simmons through the games he has played still proves that he's been a successful rookie this season. And with Simmons on the offensive line, Mahomes has been way better protected compared to last season.

