Two Chiefs Guards Set to Compete for Starting Role in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line has been the talk of the town this offseason. Following the way the 2024-25 campaign ended for the Super Bowl runners-up, the Chiefs have a ton to decipher when it comes to reenforcing the offensive line next year.
In 2024, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked the most in his career up to this point. While he was still able to get the job done when it counted, there might not always be "Mahomes Magic" to save him. Which leads us to a pressing question that's been on our minds all offseason.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the media on Monday to discuss several plans the franchise has set for the new campaign, following the 2025 NFL Draft. When asked about the offensive guard position, Coach Reid disclosed that Mike Caliendo and Kingsley Suamataia will be competing for the starting role.
"When we brought him(Suamataia) in, we knew he had that flexibility," Coach Reid said when asked about Suamataia's versatility. "We just felt that way athletically, and he is a he's a very good athlete. He can run and he can bounce back, do all the things that he needs to do. I thought he felt more comfortable in there as a young guy."
"That's where (left guard) we'll put him. He'll start in there with Mike Caliendo. So they'll compete for that spot."
Suamataia was moved around on the offensive line last season. Still having a ton to learn and grow from, this offseason should prove whether or not Suamataia is ready for a starting role, or if it should fall to Caliendo.
Last season, Caliendo and Suamataia were below-average guards in the NFL. According to PFF.com, Suamataia earned himself a 39.4 overall grade, and Caliendo brought in an overall grade of 49. The two have a ton to improve on going into the new year, giving all more reason why neither has the starting job on lock just yet.
Suamataia has to improve on his penalties and Caliendo has to improve on keeping the defenders more in front of him. As the offseason continues, we are sure to get more information on who will be ahead in the race for the role.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.