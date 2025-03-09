Could Kingsley Suamataia Replace Joe Thuney at Left Guard?
The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the best teams in the NFL at player development as examples such as Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, George Karlaftis, and Creed Humphrey among others who have become high-level players at their respective positions. It is also a big part of why the Chiefs have won three Super Bowls while making five since 2018.
This offseason seems different than others. The Chiefs are getting star tight end Travis Kelce back but he is not the same player some believe him to be. They then traded veteran left guard Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2026 fourth round selection.
On top of all of that, they have multiple areas of need at left tackle, defensive line, MIKE linebacker, and defensive back. A return to a fourth consecutive Super Bowl appearance seems like a steep hill to climb.
One interesting idea that has come to light is the possibility of Kingsley Suamataia becoming the starting left guard for the Chiefs next season. The former second round pick out of BYU is a massive human at 6-foot-4, 326 pounds with 34-inch arms and 10-inch hands. He was benched after a few starts at left tackle due to inconsistencies but the second-year player is someone the team has yet to give up on.
Suamataia could be a great fit at left guard due to his elite functional athleticism, nimble footwork, power at the point of attack, aggression, and flexibility. The biggest concerns coming out of college were his technique and pad level, which could still be tinkered with this offseason but a move to guard to give the Chiefs one less worry is a quality idea, in theory.
In reality, the Chiefs must add competition at this spot and Suamataia's job should not be a full-blown guarantee. There will be guards in free agency who will become available, but the interior offensive line class isn't as strong as it has been in previous years. Regardless, expect general manager Brett Veach to be active in finding Suamataia's some competition.
If Kansas City can find success with Suamataia at left guard, it would be another impressive feat for Veach and his scouting staff.
