The Chiefs Are Quietly Reminding Everyone Who Runs the AFC
The Kansas City Chiefs were written off by many around the NFL before the season even got started. Then came the 0-2 start that the Chiefs were in to begin the season. After that, many thought that the Chiefs were not the same team that we were used to seeing the last few years since they started their dynasty. Just because they were playing badly, a lot of people did not give them a chance.
Over the last few weeks, the Chiefs have turned it around and are looking to continue building momentum for another deep run. During the last few games, the Chiefs have found their footing on the offensive side of the ball. It is something we have not seen from this offense in a long time. They are playing well, and they are going to get all their offensive weapons back together.
When you have a head coach like Andy Reid and a starting quarterback like Patrick Mahomes, you could never count them out. We have learned that since they became a duo as head coach and quarterback. They are putting everyone on notice once again, and they are looking to win it all this season.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic gave her thoughts on how this Chiefs team has gotten it down the last few weeks and what is coming for them.
Chiefs Turnaround
All September long, the Chiefs said the same thing over and over again: “We’ll be fine.”
Turns out, they were right.
Now 3-3 after an 0-2 start, Kansas City welcomes the Raiders to Arrowhead this weekend with a major boost: the return of Rashee Rice. After serving a six-game suspension, the team’s No. 1 receiver is back and expected to have a full workload. The Chiefs are sky-high on Rice, with one team source calling him “a top-10 wideout in this league.”
But not everything is perfect in KC. The Chiefs will again be without rookie left tackle Josh Simmons. After missing last week’s win over Detroit due to what the team described as a “family situation,” Simmons remains away for personal reasons, per sources.
Simmons, the No. 32 overall pick, returned home to California last week and has yet to rejoin the team. There’s no timetable for his return, but I’m told the Chiefs are handling the situation with patience and perspective.
