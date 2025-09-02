How Former Chiefs UDFA Epitomizes Chiefs' Greatness
The Kansas City Chiefs have been a franchise that has continued their success by coming away from the NFL Draft with players who turn into superstars. Under general manager Brett Veach, several players who play in Kansas City have set themselves up for a lengthy career in the National Football League.
While the Chiefs look to find the best available options through the draft process, there are only so many rounds that the franchise gets to select in, meaning they are bound to miss some diamonds in the rough. The NFL allows them to sign players after the draft is over, signing them under the term "undrafted free agents".
Several players who fell out of the draft process have turned themselves into exceptional professional players as undrafted free agents. The Chiefs' 2025 roster has a couple of undrafted free agents on the roster, but one has begun to break out compared to the rest.
The Top UDFA
Former undrafted free agent wide receiver Nikko Remigio has been that breakout player for the Chiefs. His path to the professional level wasn't a straight line, but he's made it count every step of the way. Going into the 2025 campaign, Remigio has seemingly solidified confidence from the coaching staff.
2024 was a huge year for Remigio, as he showed that he could be a key asset to the franchise on two different sides of the football. The Chiefs have a highly competitive wide receiving room for the 2025 campaign, but luckily for Remigio, his specialty is special teams.
Primarily being utilized as a kickoff returner last season, Remigio had 295 return yards in 11 attempts through five games. Special teams coordinator Dave Toub spoke to the media on Monday to boast about how Remigio has solidified himself as a leader in that role.
- "The thing about Nikko, for the last eight games that we've played, he's been our guy," Toub said. "He's become a leader for us as far as work ethic and everything he's about. He's a great teammate and a good guy, really. I'm happy he's on the team."
Come Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, fully expect to see Remigio's leadership on display for the Chiefs in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Chiefs Kingdom information is available 24/7 and always free with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us how you’re planning to view Friday’s game by visiting our Facebook page (here).