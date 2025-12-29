5 QB Options Chiefs Could Pursue in Free Agency

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Brett Veach and Andy Reid are approaching the most unique offseason they’ve had at the reins of the Chiefs, and they’re going to need quarterbacks.

Patrick Mahomes underwent Dec. 15 surgery to repair ACL and LCL injuries in his left knee. And regardless of whether he can match Adrian Peterson’s remarkably quick return in time for the Sept. 13 weekend opener, the Chiefs will need someone in the meantime to at minimum run their offseason program and training camp.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Patrick Mahomes watches the action from a suite during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Preparing for his second NFL start on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), Chris Oladokun has earned a lot of respect over his first two outings. But Oladokun, 28, is a free agent after this season and could test the market.

It’s an interesting decision for Kansas City, which could need a quarterback to step in and win September games while Mahomes fights to return.

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and head coach Andy Reid and Norma Hunt and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and CBS sportscaster Jim Nantz and tight end Travis Kelce (87) and general manager Brett Veach (left to right) celebrate on stage after the AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Here are five free-agent options the Chiefs could consider.

1-Gardner Minshew

First, the all-important update on Minshew’s left knee injury: According to insider Ian Rapoport, Minshew’s ACL in intact but he did suffer a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture in the Dec. 21 loss at Tennessee. Essentially a bad bone bruise per Rapoport, Minshew won’t need surgery but will need time to heal.

That means he should be good to go in May, when the Chiefs begin on-field preparations for the season. And it’s why he’s the most logical free agent Kansas City should sign. He obviously knows the playbook, and has plenty of starting experience.

2-Mitchell Trubisky

If Minshew signs with another team, Trubisky makes a lot of sense. Chicago’s first-round selection (No. 2 overall, eight picks before Mahomes) in the 2017 draft, Trubisky worked closely with Matt Nagy from 2018-20.

Nov 18, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy talks with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

He should be familiar with the Chiefs’ system and much of their terminology, and could serve as an important bridge to Mahomes’ return.

In 2018, Nagy’s first season as Bears head coach, the two combined to lead Chicago to the playoffs. Trubisky threw for 3,223 yards and 24 touchdowns and Nagy earned NFL Coach of the Year honors. The quarterback is wrapping up his second stint as Josh Allen’s backup with the Bills, who undoubtedly would want to keep him there.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (11) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

3-Chris Oladokun

Assuming he finishes on a positive and healthy note this week in Las Vegas, Oladokun also makes a lot of sense. He nearly led the Chiefs to a victory in his first NFL start Christmas night, against a team that easily could hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

He obviously knows the system, having been in the Chiefs’ organization most of the past four years since the Chiefs signed him to a practice-squad contract in 2022.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) hands off to Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

One advantage Oladokun has this week is time. He didn’t have a lot of notice when he replaced an injured Minshew in the first half on Dec. 21 at Tennessee – but still led the Chiefs into field-goal position on each of his first four drives.

Then, last week before his first start against Denver, he had only three days between games. This week, he’ll get the full allotment of days during the traditional seven-day NFL schedule – in addition to the extra days of rest after the Thursday game.

At some point in any quarterback’s career, the NFL has to decide whether he’s capable of moving to the next level. This is a crossroads moment for Oladokun, and he might be graduating to the new No. 2 quarterback in Kansas City. The Chiefs would still need to re-sign him, obviously.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) celebrates touchdown with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

4-Malik Willis

Forget Corn Dog and Wasp, or anything else a custodian might’ve drawn up on a napkin for Reid, adding Willis would blow open the Chiefs’ offense.

Among starting QB with 20+ passes in the past 2 seasons, Malik Willis leads the NFL in yards per pass attempt (11.3)



Among starting QB with 20+ rushes in the past 2 seasons, Malik Willis leads the NFL in yards per rush attempt (8.3)



The NFL's most interesting 2026 free agent — Doug Clawson (@doug_clawson) December 28, 2025

The league’s most exciting free-agent quarterback, Willis is expected to generate a lot of interest, however. Count his current team, Green Bay, among those highly interested in his 2026 services.

5-Marcus Mariota

The Chiefs have mostly painful memories of Mariota in Arrowhead Stadium, thanks mostly to the touchdown pass he completed to himself that helped upset Kansas City in the 2017 playoffs.

But Veach and Reid could easily wash away that sour taste and sign Mariota. Like Willis, the quarterback doesn’t have a lot of experience in Kansas City’s system. Still, Mariota’s professionalism, athleticism and 114 NFL games, including playoffs, would be a strong addition to the Chiefs.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) speaks with Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Chiefs Kingdom, you’ve located the Internet’s best place for free and in-depth Chiefs information. Now, don’t miss your FREE newsletter. Get the latest info emailed each morning, and SIGN UP HERE NOW.