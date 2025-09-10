Snap Counts, Notable PFF Grades From Chiefs' Week 1 Loss
The Kansas City Chiefs are starting their season without a win and currently sit in last place. Take a picture, it'll last longer, because as the season progresses, the Chiefs should still be in the fight to take home the AFC West division title for the 10th consecutive year.
The Los Angeles Chargers got the upper hand over the Chiefs in Sao Paulo, Brazil, but they didn't go down without a fight. Ahead of Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles, let's dive into how the Chiefs fared in the eyes of Pro Football Focus, starting with the number of snaps each player played.
Chiefs Offensive Snap Counts vs Chargers (Out of 61)
Quarterback
Offensive Line
- LT Josh Simmons: 66
- LG Kingsley Suamataia: 61
- C Creed Humphrey: 61
- RG Trey Smith: 61
- RT Jawaan Taylor: 61
Wide Receiver
- WR Hollywood Brown: 57, WR Juju Smith-Schuster: 49, WR Tyquan Thornton: 44, WR Jason Brownlee: 6
Tight End
- TE Travis Kelce: 51, TE Noah Gray: 25, TE Robert Tonyan: 5
Running Back
- RB Isiah Pacheco: 31, Kareem Hunt: 23, RB Brashard Smith: 8
What stands out here the most is that head coach Andy Reid wanted to keep Patrick Mahomes with a majority of his starting offensive line. Jawaan Taylor got caught in foul trouble, and Josh Simmons had rookie woes, but Coach Reid stayed the course until his hand was forced.
Another thing that stands out is the amount of wide receiver usage for the Chiefs. Knowing that Xavier Worthy is sidelined with an injury and Rashee Rice is suspended until Week 7 of the campaign, some would expect to see more snaps out of the wide receivers who did play a majority of the game.
Chiefs Defensive Snap Counts vs Chargers (Out of 65)
Linebackers
- LB Nick Bolton: 65, LB Drue Tranquill: 54, Leo Chenal: 23, Jack Cochrane: 5
Cornerbacks
- Trent McDuffie: 65, Jaylen Watson: 64, Kristian Fulton: 15
EDGE
- George Karlaftis: 55, Mike Danna: 44, Ashton Gillotte: 5
Defensive Line
- Chris Jones: 51, Jerry Tillery: 30, Charles Omenihu: 38, Derrick Nnadi: 26,
Safety
- Bryan Cook: 65, Chamarri Conner: 64, Jaden Hicks: 35
Top 5 PFF Performers
Though the Chiefs lost as a team, there were certain players who stood out from the rest when it came to their contributions toward the game. Below is PFF's Top 5 Chiefs from Week 1's defeat to the Chargers.
- Patrick Mahomes: 79.0 Overall
- Creed Humphrey: 68.5 Overall
- Juju Smith-Schuster: 65.0 Overall
- Hollywood Brown: 64.2 Overall
- Kareem Hunt: 63.7
All in all, there is work to be done by the roster to get into the victory column for the 2025 campaign, and they hope to see these overall grades increase going into Week 2 against the Eagles.
