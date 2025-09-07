2 WR Targets For the Chiefs Following Xavier Worthy's Injury
The Kansas City Chiefs started their offseason with one of the more competitive wide receiving rooms in the National Football League. However, as time has gone on, the state of the room following Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers looks bleak.
Rashee Rice will be suspended for the first six weeks of the campaign, meaning he can't return until Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Second-year wide receiver Xavier Worthy was expected to step up in his place for the time being, but in a freak accident against the Chargers, Worthy might not be an option.
Worthy collided with veteran tight end Travis Kelce on Friday, resulting in a dislocated shoulder. Worthy was taken off the field and headed to the locker room with a towel over his head. The injury couldn't have come at a worse time for the Chiefs, but there are two potential players they could add to fill in, depending on the length of recovery.
1. Odell Beckham Jr
The veteran wide receiver still remains a free agent who is looking for a job. Beckham Jr was in attendance in Sao Paulo, Brazil, for the Chiefs-Chargers game on Friday, celebrating with the future Hall of Fame tight end and friend, Kelce.
Beckham isn't the same wide receiver he once was, but his veteran leadership could be exactly what the Chiefs need in their wide receiver room right now. Adding Beckham to fill in for Worthy and Rice wouldn't be too outlandish a possibility.
Last season with the Miami Dolphins, Beckham Jr played in nine games and hauled in 55 receiving yards. His resume speaks for itself, so much so that the Chiefs could be willing to take a risk signing a veteran who is willing to play to wait for their two young wide receivers to return.
2. Allen Robinson II
Amid Worthy's injury news, the veteran wide receiver, most recently playing for the Detroit Lions in 2024, took to X to send a message to the Chiefs' front office.
Robinson II, similar to Beckham Jr, is past his glory days as a wide receiver in the NFL. However, with the dire need being in the wide receiving room, adding two veterans, or at least one, would help quarterback Patrick Mahomes achieve the goal of moving the ball more downfield this season.
