Major Positive That Came From the Chiefs' Week 1 Defeat
Despite dropping their first game of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs have several reasons for optimism going into Week 2 and the entire season. One of the biggest reasons for optimism moving forward this season for Kansas City resides in quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who looks ready to go.
The Chiefs had similar struggles that they ran into last season in Week 1. With an offensive line that continued to collect penalties, along with a weak run game and a lack of explosive plays, the Chiefs' 2025 game plan practiced in the preseason, has yet to be displayed. But Mahomes' Magic was on full display.
Mahomes led the team in passing yards with 258, while tossing a touchdown as well as rushing in for one. He wasn't intercepted and stretched plays where he looked to be beaten into clutch first downs. Mahomes also had to most rushing yards for Kansas City in the defeat, trying to get some offense going without releasing the football.
How Another Feels
Analyst Rich Eisen addressed the Chiefs' Week 1 defeat on a recent episode of The Rich Eisen Show, highlighting that Mahomes is still a major reason for optimism for Chiefs fans who may be discouraged following the first loss of the year.
- "I saw Patrick Mahomes on Friday on the YouTube game, where he was as good as ever. He looked like the MVP Mahomes. That's what I saw," Eisen said.
- "I saw Mahomes playing his head off. That fourth down throw going to his right, throwing it all the way across the field to his left to a wide open Hollywood Brown was the eye Popper, along with just the usual Mahomes flying in the air flip just as he was still legally able to forward pass it."
Let the Momentum Continue
Going into the second week of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles will visit the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium for a Super Bowl LIX rematch. Remembering how badly they got beaten, Chiefs fans should expect Mahomes and company to be locked in from the first whistle to the last.
When it comes to Mahomes, he has experience against the Eagles, and he knows that he can beat them. So long as Mahomes' magic is on display in Week 2, and he gets some help on the offensive line, Week 2 is very winable for Kansas City, and would easily increase the confidence in their season.
OnSI is your No. 1 source for Chiefs Kingdom information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion now on the Kansas City Chiefs by visiting our Facebook page (here).