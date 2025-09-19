Spagnuolo Plans to Unleash Rookie Pass-Rusher in Week 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo spoke from the podium at team headquarters prior to Thursday’s practice. The Chiefs this week will visit the Giants on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
Opening statement:
“I don’t have really anything. We’re excited to play the next team. Looking, trying to find our first win, so we’re working toward all that this week but with that I’ll just open it up.”
On what he’s seen from rookie defensive end Ashton Gillotte as his snap count increases:
SPAGNUOLO: “I mean, they’re up for a reason. He’s played pretty good football for us. Now, the first game, he got the elbow (injury), and I think he only got nine plays. He would’ve had more there. I just see him continuing to do that (gestures to elevating). I think the guys are getting a lot of confidence in him. I think I mentioned this last week, every time I turn the one-on-ones on against our guys, I think he’s doing a really good job. He’ll keep ticking upward.”
On his high blitz rate, and getting home:
SPAGNUOLO: “Well, I’m hoping that we can do it well all the time. They’re always there. They’re always on the list. It’s whether we get to him (the quarterback) or not. That’s the key, and I’m trying to pick the right situations to do it because they don’t always work. I’d like to think – if they did -- then everybody would be running them every down. But hopefully, we can get ourselves in situations where we can use those as much as we can. We’ll see what happens this week.”
On challenges he has with Giants skill players, such as Russell Wilson, Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy:
SPAGNUOLO: “Like all these teams that have good backs and skill on the edges, if you let them be two-dimensional, everyone knows what I’m talking about, right? They dictate whether they are going to run; that becomes a tough day. So, hopefully we can get it one-dimensional and the only way we can do that is to stop the run or make that a focus. That’ll be the intent and that’s what we’ll hope to do early.”
