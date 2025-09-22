Full Review of the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 3 Performance
The Kansas City Chiefs finally cracked the win column for the 2025 campaign, defeating the New York Giants in Week 3 by the final score of 22-9. The Chiefs still have things to work through if it means climbing back in the AFC West, but this is one for Chiefs Kingdom to celebrate.
In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down and review how the Chiefs played overall in their Week 3 bout against the New York Giants.
Below is head coach Andy Reid's press conference availability following the franchise's first win of the campaign. View his comments below.
Opening statement:
“Okay, really don't have any injuries. Bryan Cook was okay at the end of it, so everybody else made it through all right. Good win to get, in particular when you haven't had one. So that was important to take a step forward. The second quarter was hard to watch there, but the third and fourth quarter, I thought our guys really came together and played well. I thought defensively we did some really good things with the turnovers, interceptions and turnovers. I thought (Nick) Bolton, with the 14 tackles, did a heck of a job, and our third downs were incredible. So great pressure up front, it starts there. And then likewise on the offensive side.
On the long completion to Tyquan Thornton, setting up Kareem Hunt’s touchdown:
“Well, both of them. He had the one. I mean, back to back Pat went to him, and it was a nice job
making the second one go there. He's showing some things.
“He's a guy that I know JuJu (Smith-Schuster) spoke highly of when he was at the Patriots. I mentioned Bill Belichick gave him big compliments, and he's come in here and done nothing but work hard. And so, it's nice to see him getting an opportunity.”
On Patrick Mahomes’ play to save a touchdown after the backward pass, stripping Bobby Okereke:
“Yeah, that was big. I mean, that's how he rolls. I mean, he's 100 miles an hour. These couple of weeks, what he's done when he's carried the ball, and we saw it again tonight when he carried the ball. But these kind of things he does; it seems like every week he'll do something like that. The guys know that he's all-in and it's not like he's just throwing the ball back there. He’s gonna do whatever it takes to come out on top of the game.”
