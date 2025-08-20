2021 Redraft Selection Would Alter the State of the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have remained at or near the top of the NFL mountain because of their skillfulness when it comes to the NFL Draft. Several current Chiefs are homegrown products, which only proves that general manager Brett Veach and company know how to evaluate talent in the long haul.
The likes of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Nick Bolton, Chris Jones, Trey Smith, Trent McDuffie, and more have been selected by the Chiefs and have had an immediate impact. The franchise can only be hopeful that their 2025 NFL Draft class will join those players named on the list of impactful players drafted by Kansas City.
However, what if in another world, the Chiefs selected someone else? Would it have that much of an impact on the success of the franchise? Well, luckily, these hypotheticals can be thought out. And in a recent 2021 NFL Draft Re-draft, the Chiefs would lose out on one of their prized player possessions.
The Re-Draft
Pro Football Focus recently released a 2021 NFL Redraft that would see center Creed Humphrey get drafted ninth overall by their AFC West division rivals, the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs and Broncos have high hopes going into 2025, but back in 2021, the Broncos could have had one of, if not the best, offensive linemen in the NFL today.
- "Humphrey stands as one of the best players from the 2021 class. His 2.05 PFF WAR over the past four seasons ranks third among the draft's non-quarterbacks, behind only Micah Parsons and Patrick Surtain II. He has earned PFF overall grades above 89.0 in three of his four seasons of play," PFF contributors wrote.
Humphrey has been the centerpiece of the Chiefs' offensive line, literally and figuratively. Humphrey, while not the flashiest in style, is a beast on the field and the Chiefs' opponents know it. With how competitive the AFC West has become, Humphrey being on the Broncos would easily give Denver the upper hand in dethroning Kansas City.
Since donning a Chiefs uniform, Humphrey has become a three-time Pro Bowler, a two-time Super Bowl champion, and an All-Pro for the first time last season. Given the Chiefs' offensive line woes from last season heading into this season, the franchise has to know they made the right choice in picking up Humphrey when they did.
