What the Chiefs' Focus Should Be Following Mahomes' Injury
In this story:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Having a healthy starting quarterback is crucial for any advances a team wants to make in the offseason, from perfecting timing on routes to tweaks in scheme.
Patrick Mahomes’ Monday knee surgery basically ended those prospects. And as the quarterback begins his long road back, a rehab process that figures to keep him off the field at least until the Sept. 13 start of next season, there’s one thing the Chiefs can do.
Draft well.
“The first thing the Chiefs can do is the simplest,” SI insider Albert Breer wrote Tuesday, “and that’s for GM Brett Veach to nail his draft picks.”
Draft capital available
Before the NFL awards compensatory picks in March, the Chiefs have only five selections this April: Their own picks in Rounds 1-3, Chicago’s fourth-round selection (in the Joe Thuney trade) and their own pick in the fifth.
Per OvertheCap.com, the Chiefs are due a compensatory selection at the end of Round 5 because they lost Justin Reid in free agency. Compensatory picks are awarded using a formula that measures net losses in the prior year’s unrestricted free agency.
The Chiefs dealt their sixth-rounder to New England as part of the 2024 Josh Uche trade. Their seventh-rounder is believed to have gone to Dallas as a condition of the trade for Peyton Hendershot in August 2024.
“This does create an interesting fork in the road for the Chiefs’ franchise,” Breer added.
“If there’s no assurance that Mahomes will be back for the start of 2026, or that he’ll be a full version of himself next year (a lot of players aren’t quite themselves the first season back from a knee reconstruction), then that could force Kansas City to take a broader view of how it’s building around Mahomes—considering ’27 and beyond.”
The Chiefs' long-term world doesn't include Kelce or Jones
Reid said Monday he’s obviously focused on finishing the final three games on a positive note, and said he trusts Veach to handle the long-term process. Breer noted that long-term vision includes a world without Travis Kelce and Chris Jones.
Kelce is in the final year of his contract and Jones is signed through the 2028 season.
“We'll cross that as we go,” Reid said Monday. “Brett thinks of everything. I mean, he jumps in on it. He's well ahead of all of it. So, I'm not worried about it, that part of it.
“And then Pat, you never know on these rehabs, how they go. I just know he's got good people that he'll be working with, and I know how aggressive he is on things. As long as the surgery goes well and as expected, then I would expect a fairly quick recovery for him, just because of those factors.”
