Why the Chiefs Possess the Best Center in the NFL
The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the best drafting franchises that the National Football League has seen in the last decade or so. Adding superstars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Trey Smith, and Trent McDuffie, all through the draft, makes the Chiefs a drafting juggernaut.
One of the better draft picks in recent years for the Chiefs, however, came back in the 2021 NFL Draft, as the Chiefs selected their center, Creed Humphrey, in the second round with the 63rd overall pick. The pick has been one of the best and has been recently recognized by PFF.
According to PFF's Mason Cameron, Humphrey is the best center in the NFL going into the 2025 campaign. Throughout his career thus far, Humphrey has been a two-time Super Bowl champion, a two-time All-Pro, a three-time Pro Bowler, has started in each game he's played, and has done all of this before reaching the age of 26.
"Since stepping foot on an NFL field in 2021, Humphrey has not only been the most productive center but also the most productive offensive lineman in the NFL, period," Cameron wrote. "His 2.05 PFF WAR over the past four seasons is the highest figure among all offensive linemen, and his 94.9 cumulative PFF overall grade ranks second, behind only Trent Williams."
Per Spotrac.com, Humphrey signed a four-year, $72,000,000 contract with the Chiefs, including a $18,000,000 signing bonus, $50,315,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $18,000,000. In 2025, Humphrey will earn a base salary of $6,940,000 and a workout bonus of $250,000, while carrying a cap hit of $10,790,000 and a dead cap value of $35,590,000.
Humphrey also has a potential out in the 2027 season, but seeing that the Chiefs have found a ton of success since his arrival, the likelihood that Humphrey leaves the franchise seems unlikely.
Humphrey played in 1,114 snaps at center last season. In those snaps, he was only penalized once, didn't allow a sack to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and allowed two quarterback hits. Earning an overall PFF grade of 92.8 in 2024, and was ranked the best center in the NFL when it came to pass blocking, and second in run blocking.
