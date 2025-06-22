What Answers Will The Chiefs Have Next Season
No one wants the 2025 National Football League season to start faster than the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have a bad taste in their mouth from losing Super Bowl LIX. The loss has been with them all offseason. The Chiefs will attempt to bounce back this season and will use that bad taste as motivation in 2025.
The Chiefs have made a lot of changes this offseason to their roster. They also have to fix the things they struggled with last season. This offseason, a lot of talk has been going around that the Chiefs are going to take a step back next season.
The Chiefs will have a lot of different questions to answer once the season kicks off. They know that they could get back to the big game, but it will not be until we see the team on the field winning games again next season, to say that they really fixed their problems from last season.
"Thus, the push this spring to find the answers Kansas City couldn’t last season," said The Athletic Senior writer Zak Keefer. "For the most part, the Chiefs stopped taking the top off defenses; they finished 27th in passing plays of 20 yards or more. What used to be a staple — Mahomes dropping back and unfurling a bomb, or Mahomes escaping the pocket and finding a wide-open Kelce in space — has become exceedingly rare."
"Simply put, they’re not scaring teams like they used to. Reid has challenged his quarterback all spring to push the ball down the field more, to play more aggressively and to give his wideouts chances for chunk plays. “We have guys that can roll,” Mahomes said, hinting at the speed his receiving corps can offer. “Our job is to test the defenses down the field, and we have to get back to doing that if we want to open up other guys underneath.”
"For a team that for years has instilled fear into the rest of the AFC, this version could even be scarier: the Chiefs weren’t just humbled their last time out, they were left fuming. It began with the star quarterback. Like so many greats, the gutting losses seem to stay with Mahomes longer than the biggest wins. He was on the doorstep of history; now, another chase begins."
