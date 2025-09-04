Future HOFer Defends Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs eagerly await their time to play football again, as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers to begin their 2025 campaign. This offseason has been filled with doubt surrounding the Chiefs organization, primarily stemming from the way their 2024 campaign ended.
The Chiefs held together the most one-score victories imaginable last season, once again marching their way to the Super Bowl for the third straight season. Finishing with a 15-2 record, everyone forgot about that when they looked at the final score in Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Going into their "revenge season," the Chiefs have something to prove to the rest of the world that doubts that their Super Bowl window is closing. While some believe in the downfall of Kansas City, former tight end, future Hall of Fame inductee, and four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski thinks otherwise.
Gronk's Thoughts
Gronkowski joined Kay Adams on The Up and Adams Show on Wednesday to address his thoughts on the Chiefs' chances to make another run at the Lombardi Championship in 2025. Having already picked the franchise to win the AFC West for the tenth straight season, Gronkowski tried his best to defend the Chiefs amid the fire of doubt.
- "It was only one game. Just truly think about it. I've had plenty of losses in my NFL career. Well, not plenty, but once every once in a while, where we lose by, you know, 21 points and get blown out. It just happened to be on the biggest stage in the Super Bowl game," Gronkowski said.
- "I can't go against Patrick Mahomes until it's proven that he can get beat on a continuous basis. Everyone's going to get beat every once in a while and get their butt beat as well. You know, get pounded. Absolutely pounded. It happens. It's the NFL. Everyone's good. But it's about getting beat on a consistent basis, and he has never been beat on a consistent basis. So once that start h once that starts happening, I will jump off of the Patrick Mahomes bandwagon as one of the best QBs in the NFL."
