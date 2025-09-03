NFL Legend Details What Sets Chiefs’ Mahomes Apart
Patrick Mahomes is perhaps the best advantage the Kansas City Chiefs have over every other NFL team. No matter how skilled opposing quarterbacks may be, or how deep opposing rosters are, nobody can stand on par with the greatness that is Mahomes.
That is, nobody but the GOAT himself, Tom Brady.
Brady is the only quarterback who, consistently throughout his career, would come out on top against Mahomes and the Chiefs. The Chiefs' greatest blunder in franchise history was thanks to Brady, and their first embarrassing Super Bowl loss was also at the hands of Brady.
If only these two shared more time in the league together, perhaps we could've been treated to this heavyweight matchup more consistently. Regardless, both Brady and Mahomes are the ultimate competitors, and as talented as they both are, they both share an immense amount of respect for one another.
Poise and Performance
Brady recently shared some praise for Mahomes, listing his reasons why he believes he's the best whenever the biggest moments are on the line. In his interview with Cris Collinsworth, via Pro Football Focus, Brady expands more on how, although other teams may have quarterbacks they put simialr amounts of trust in, Mahomes has shown time and time again that he cannot be counted out.
His poise and performance are the reasons why the Chiefs have been able to become such a dynasty these past couple of seasons. Yet, with the way things are looking right now, could that dynasty be at risk of ending?
Mahomes is now entering a time in his career where he'll have to steel himself and prepare for the future. He won't always be able to rely on Travis Kelce, who may be playing in his last season in the NFL.
As talented as the coaching-quarterback duo of Andy Reid and Mahomes has been, there's no telling when Reid will walk away and retire as one of the best head coaches of all time. Even the ever-so-reliable Chris Jones may not be on the team in the next five years.
If Mahomes wants to continue to find success in the NFL, he'll have to take all the lessons he's learned from the first decade of his career and begin preparing for the next.
