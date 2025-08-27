Arrowhead Report

3 Observations on Chiefs’ Early 53-Man Roster

Why there's breadcrumbs leading from the Kansas City Chiefs wide-receivers room.

Zak Gilbert

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jason Brownlee (89) makes a touchdown catch against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs strategically were the last NFL team to publicly announce their final roster moves, and that wasn’t their only chess move on Tuesday.

1-The game within the game

Officially, final roster moves were electronically due at the league office by 3 p.m. CT, but after Kansas City told the league, the front office told no one else. The Chiefs waited until 6:55 p.m. to announce them, 60 seconds before the league sent out the full list of roster moves to all 32 clubs.

  • A shrewd move, waiting was believed to be an indication that the Chiefs don’t want other teams to get a head start on poaching players the Chiefs had to waive on Tuesday, valuable prospects they’d like to return to their practice squad. If those waived players can pass through the conveyor belt of waivers – on which any of the 31 other teams can claim them – they become free agents and can remain in the Chiefs organization.
2-The Chiefs certainly aren’t done

Only 10 days before the team kicks off the season against the Chargers in Brazil, the roster is far from finalized. Brett Veach and his staff made another shrewd move, capitalizing on a loophole in the rules.

  • Robert Tonyan, officially terminated as a vested NFL veteran on Tuesday, is expected to return in coming days. It’s a bit of a risky move, hinging on each party’s non-binding verbal agreement, but all indications are the tight end will re-sign with Kansas City. He’s not subject to waivers.
  • Mike Pennel, Kansas City’s starting defensive tackle, also was terminated on Tuesday. Whether he returns isn’t as clear, although he might’ve agreed to re-sign with the Chiefs once they’re able to adjust their roster and bring him back aboard.
  • At least one player on the Sept. 5 version of the 53-man roster – the official season-opening group – likely isn’t with the team right now. The Chiefs could still claim players on waivers, make trades or sign free agents before opening the season.

3-Breadcrumbs leading from the wide-receivers room

Andy Reid said earlier in camp the team was planning to keep no more than seven wide receivers. Plans change.

  • Keeping eight wide receivers – including return specialist Nikko Remigio and preseason standout Jason Brownlee – is likely a contingency in the event Rashee Rice is suspended in those next 10 days before Brazil. In other words, the Chiefs could have knowledge that a suspension is coming before the season.
  • It’s also a move to keep Brownlee with the Chiefs, rather than risk losing him on waivers.
  • Rice reportedly balked at the NFL’s initial proposal of at least eight games, which triggered a hearing with the league’s designated appointee, Judge Sue L. Robinson. However, Robinson’s first availability wasn’t until Sept. 30. If Rice and his representatives can agree upon a suspension length under the personal conduct policy, he could start the season on a reserve/suspended list. That would open a roster spot at another position – perhaps allowing the team to return Tonyan or Pennel.

