Chiefs' Andy Reid Speaks on the Team's 2025 Schedule
The Kansas City Chiefs seem to be getting disrespected this offseason. Many around the league believe that the Chiefs will take a major step back next season. The Chiefs have had major changes this offseason to revamp their roster on the defensive and offensive sides of the ball. This offseason, the Chiefs have lost a lot of key players, and now people do not think they can bounce back from it.
That can be one major reason why they are not favoring the Chiefs heading into the 2025 season. But it is not the first time that the Chiefs will have to overcome the turnover that they are going through this offseason. Yes, it has been more than usual, but it is something that will not come as a surprise to anyone on the roster, coaching staff, and everyone from the organization.
The other reason why people are not picking the Chiefs as favorites is because of their schedule next season. The Chiefs have a lot of games against teams that were really good last season and gave the Chiefs a run for their money in the playoffs. The Chiefs' schedule next season can potentially be the hardest schedule of all the teams.
"It's quite a tour," said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid when asked about the schedule. "You're playing all the teams," Reid said. "It doesn't matter where you're playing them, you've got to play these guys. They're doing the same thing we're doing and playing on the same days we are so we gotta get ourselves ready and go. You've only got so many weeks you can play and you wanna make sure you take advantage of that. I don't get caught up in it all that. Whenever and whatever goes, we go."
"The Chiefs did go through an especially tough part of their schedule toward the end of last season when they played three games in a span of 11 days, with two of those games coming against playoff teams. After regularly playing in close games during the season, the Chiefs played arguably their best football during that stretch to go 3-0 and gain momentum going into the postseason," said Eva Geitheim of Sports Illustrated.
"With their quarterback and coach, the Chiefs have proven that they can handle any circumstance, even if their schedule ahead is far from easy."
