Are Chiefs Losing Ground As AFC Favorites?
The Kansas City Chiefs seem to be getting disrespected this offseason. Many around the league believe that the Chiefs will take a major step back next season. The Chiefs have had major changes this offseason with their roster on the defensive side and the offensive side of the ball. This offseason, the Chiefs have lost a lot of key players, and now people do not think they can bounce back from it.
That can be one major reason why they are not favoring the Chiefs heading into the 2025 season. But it is not the first time that the Chiefs will have to overcome the turnover that they are going through this offseason. Yes, it has been more than usual, but it is something that will not come as a surprise to anyone on the roster, coaching staff, and everyone from the organization.
The team that those people have taken over as favorites in the AFC is the Buffalo Bills. Yes, the Bills are a good team in the AFC and have been giving the Chiefs a run for their money, but they still have not been able to overcome the Chiefs. The Bills have beaten the Chiefs over the years in the regular season, but when it has counted the most in the playoffs, the Chiefs have had their number.
So, the Chiefs are fine with people picking the Bills over the Chiefs heading into the new season. The Chiefs will just keep believing in their process and improving this offseason, and like they have done before, they will keep proving people wrong.
The Chiefs have improved this offseason in the areas that they needed to. On both the offensive side and the defensive side. And the Chiefs still have the best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes and the best head coach in Andy Reid. On paper, the Chiefs' roster has many unknowns, but when the Chiefs figure it out, it can be a wake-up call for the whole league that the Chiefs are here to stay next season.
The Chiefs and Bills will meet up next season once again in the regular season. And the matchup will mean a lot that week, but everyone knows when they meet up when it really counts in the playoffs, that is when both teams want to beat each other. It is going to be another good rest of the offseason for the Chiefs.
