Comparing Chiefs' Overall Performance From Week 1 to Week 2
It's safe to say that the Kansas City Chiefs wish they had come out of the first two weeks of the 2025 campaign with at least one victory under their belt, but it's not the reality they live in. Despite the two losses, however, the Chiefs as a whole did play a more complete game in Week 2 than they did in Week 1.
The Chiefs' 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2's Super Bowl LIX rematch proved that the Chiefs have a missing piece or two on their offensive attack. But what it also showed is that at the end of the day, this Chiefs team can be dangerous when they're firing on all cylinders.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Chiefs played an overall better game in Week 2 at Arrowhead Stadium than they did playing their AFC West division foe, the Los Angeles Chargers, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Here's how Kansas City fared in Week 1 to Week 2.
Week 1 PFF Overall Grades
Offense vs Chargers:
- Overall: 56.9
- Offense: 63.9
- Pass: 69.1
- PBLK: 68.5
- RECV: 58.6
- RUN: 82.4
- RBLK: 48.4
Defense Vs Chargers
- Defense: 45.9
- RDEF: 60.1
- TACK: 51.5
- PRSH: 55.5
- COV: 41.2
- SPEC: 67.2
Week 2 PFF Overall Grades
Offense Vs Eagles
- Overall: 67.8
- Offense: 60.3
- Pass: 62.3
- PBLK: 75.1
- RECV: 58.3
- RUN: 60.1
- RBLK: 53.8
Defense Vs Eagles
- Defense: 70.7
- RDEF: 57.8
- TACK: 69.0
- PRSH: 58.7
- COV: 88.4
- SPEC: 71.0
Review
When looking at the number above, a few things stand out in the Chiefs' overall performances from Week 1 to Week 2.
- The Chiefs' defense, led by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, needed to have a good game if the Chiefs had any chance of winning, and from Week 1 to Week 2, they stepped up their game.
- Quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for fewer yards in Week 2 than he did in Week 1, which greatly impacted the pass grade.
- Special Teams has been an important piece to the Chiefs' overall game this season, ranking very well in the first two games.
- The defense improved by 24.8 points from Week 1 to Week 2. So long as the defense is on its game, the only thing holding Kansas City back from success moving forward is a lack of offensive presence, other than Mahomes.
