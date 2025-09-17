Arrowhead Report

Comparing Chiefs' Overall Performance From Week 1 to Week 2

The Kansas City Chiefs may have walked away losers in the first two weeks of the campaign, but it's safe to say that they played a better brand of football in Week 2 compared to Week 1.

Dominic Minchella

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) makes a reception for a touchdown defended by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) makes a reception for a touchdown defended by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's safe to say that the Kansas City Chiefs wish they had come out of the first two weeks of the 2025 campaign with at least one victory under their belt, but it's not the reality they live in. Despite the two losses, however, the Chiefs as a whole did play a more complete game in Week 2 than they did in Week 1.

The Chiefs' 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2's Super Bowl LIX rematch proved that the Chiefs have a missing piece or two on their offensive attack. But what it also showed is that at the end of the day, this Chiefs team can be dangerous when they're firing on all cylinders.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Chiefs played an overall better game in Week 2 at Arrowhead Stadium than they did playing their AFC West division foe, the Los Angeles Chargers, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Here's how Kansas City fared in Week 1 to Week 2.

Week 1 PFF Overall Grades

Offense vs Chargers:

- Overall: 56.9
- Offense: 63.9
- Pass: 69.1
- PBLK: 68.5
- RECV: 58.6
- RUN: 82.4
- RBLK: 48.4

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) cannot make a catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) in the second half during a NFL game at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images / Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images

Defense Vs Chargers

- Defense: 45.9
- RDEF: 60.1
- TACK: 51.5
- PRSH: 55.5
- COV: 41.2
- SPEC: 67.2

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Nikko Remigio (81) runs against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor (36) in the second half during a NFL game at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images / Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images

Week 2 PFF Overall Grades

Offense Vs Eagles

- Overall: 67.8
- Offense: 60.3
- Pass: 62.3
- PBLK: 75.1
- RECV: 58.3
- RUN: 60.1
- RBLK: 53.8

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) makes a reception for a touchdown defended by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Defense Vs Eagles

- Defense: 70.7
- RDEF: 57.8
- TACK: 69.0
- PRSH: 58.7
- COV: 88.4
- SPEC: 71.0

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) tackles Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) after a reception during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Review

When looking at the number above, a few things stand out in the Chiefs' overall performances from Week 1 to Week 2.

  • The Chiefs' defense, led by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, needed to have a good game if the Chiefs had any chance of winning, and from Week 1 to Week 2, they stepped up their game.
  • Quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for fewer yards in Week 2 than he did in Week 1, which greatly impacted the pass grade.
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; The Philadelphia Eagles celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
  • Special Teams has been an important piece to the Chiefs' overall game this season, ranking very well in the first two games.
  • The defense improved by 24.8 points from Week 1 to Week 2. So long as the defense is on its game, the only thing holding Kansas City back from success moving forward is a lack of offensive presence, other than Mahomes.

OnSI is your No. 1 source for Chiefs Kingdom information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI@ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion now on the Kansas City Chiefs by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Dominic Minchella
DOMINIC MINCHELLA

Dominic Minchella holds a communications degree from Eastern Michigan University. He is a former MLB writer and serves as our Kansas City Chiefs On SI beat writer.