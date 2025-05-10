The Chiefs Will Have their Work Cut Out for Them
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to rebound from a disappointing Super Bowl loss. Brandon Austin of the Pro Football Network listed his nine games of the upcoming season that are must-see tv for them. The Chiefs have several games that will be among the most watched games in th leageue.
"This one is a no-brainer – a rematch of Super Bowl LIX. The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs to the tune of 40-22. Even more notably, they thwarted the Chiefs’ attempt at a historic three-peat. It’s not hard to imagine a beatdown like that firing up Patrick Mahomes and company heading into the 2025 season," Austin said.
"Even if these two teams didn’t meet in the Super Bowl, it goes without saying that this matchup would be must-see TV. The Eagles and Chiefs come in at No. 4 and No. 5 in our 2025 post-draft power rankings, respectively."
Austin noted that the Eagles sustained a few losses this offseason. Which typically happens when a team wins the Super Bowl. Still, Austin believes the Chiefs' matchup with the Eagles will be one of the best games of the season. After an embarrassing loss in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs are hungry.
"Philadelphia experienced a ton of turnover in the offseason, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Still, last year’s 2nd-ranked unit in Defense+ should be among the league’s best again. On the other side, Patrick Mahomes should have his full complement of weapons, including the return of Rashee Rice and the addition of Jalen Royals in the draft," Austin said.
"Both teams will look a bit different this time around, but you can almost guarantee that the rematch will get a primetime slot when the schedule is released. With names like Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Jalen Hurts, and Saquon Barkley, even the most casual of fans will be tuned in."
The Chiefs and Eagles are sure to put on a much better show than they did in th e Super Bowl
Please let us know your thoughts on this season and the 2025 outlook when you go out and find our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.