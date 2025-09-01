Why Chiefs' Super Bowl Revenge Game Is Realistic
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Andy Reid and Travis Kelce kick off their 13th seasons with the Chiefs on Friday in Brazil. So, how about a baker’s dozen Super Bowl, as in Baker Mayfield?
FS1 analyst Nick Wright – who correctly predicted Kansas City advancing to each of the last three Super Bowls -- sees a Chiefs-Buccaneers rematch on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco. Tom Brady led Tampa Bay to a 30-9 triumph over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the 2020 Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
Wright unveiled his 2025 predictions in unique fashion this week on First Things First. He had co-host Kevin Wildes open a wrapped present live on television. Inside was a signed Mahomes-Travis Kelce football, along with a formal invitation to the grand opening of the pair’s new Kansas City steakhouse, 1587 Prime.
And of course, Wright’s Super Bowl prediction.
“Chiefs over Bucs in the Super Bowl,” Wright said, unveiling the team logos. “Super Bowl 60, Bake Show, revenge game. Yes, Chiefs over Bucs. That is my official Super Bowl prediction. And also, congrats to Travis and Patrick; the steakhouse opens in a couple weeks.”
New Mahomes-Kelce steakhouse
“I’m sure,” Wildes reacted sarcastically, “Travis is like, ‘This is too much publicity.’”
Wright, who correctly predicted Chiefs over Bills in the 2024 AFC championship game, also picked the same teams and result this season. And, he finished with one more prognostication, apparently believing Kansas City can provide much better protection this season.
“And my league MVP – it’s been three years – Patrick Mahomes. There it is.”
Full circle on Super Bowl opponents
If indeed the Chiefs meet the Bucs, they’ll come full circle on Super Bowl opponents. Kansas City will have played in six Super Bowls over a seven-year span. However, they’ll have faced only three opponents – two games against Philadelphia, two against San Francisco and two against Tampa Bay.
Mahomes would join an elite group of players in NFL history who’ve captured three-or-more MVP awards. That club includes Peyton Manning (five), Aaron Rodgers (four), Tom Brady (three), Jim Brown (three), Brett Favre (three) and Johnny Unitas (three).
Wright also predicted the Bucs to beat the Rams in the NFC championship game.
The Mahomes-Kelce restaurant is scheduled to open Sept. 17 – Mahomes’ 30th birthday – after the Chiefs play their Super Bowl rematch with Philadelphia in Week 2 at Arrowhead Stadium. The steakhouse, inside the Loews Hotel in downtown Kansas City, has already sold out after reservations opened last week. The restaurant responded by expanding its days open and hours, beginning Oct. 7.
News from Chiefs Kingdom is available 24/7 and always free with OnSI; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, don’t forget to share your Chiefs predictions by visiting our Facebook page (here).