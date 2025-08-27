Chiefs Unveil Jersey Patch for Regular Season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs who make the team’s final roster will begin wearing a slick rectangular patch on their practice jerseys. The team on Monday announced a multi-year partnership with engineering and construction firm Burns & McDonnell.
In addition to the practice-jersey branding, the partnership includes at least four other valuable pillars:
- Signage on the club’s press-conference podiums and microphone flags;
- Branding on fencing around the team’s practice fields at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex;
- Logo placement in the player-entrance tunnel at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium;
- A hospitality package that allows Burns & McDonnell to engage customers in new ways while expanding its impact in the community.
Employee-owned local company
“We are very excited and proud to announce this comprehensive and unique partnership with the great team at Burns & McDonnell,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan said Monday in a statement. “As an employee-owned, Kansas City company, Burns & McDonnell has a long history and deep connection to Chiefs Kingdom and the people of Kansas City, while their footprint and work span the globe.
“Our team thrives on building programs that drive true value to our partners locally, regionally, nationally, and beyond, and we look forward to being on this journey with them.”
Burns & McDonnell has branched out from Kansas City to more than 75 worldwide offices, spearheading the design and construction of critical infrastructure. Owned by the engineers, construction professionals, architects and other specialists the firm employs, Burns & McDonnell launched in 1898.
“Now is the perfect time for two Kansas City champions – one on the field, one in engineering and construction – to join forces and show the world what we can achieve together,” said Burns & McDonnell chair and CEO Leslie Duke in a statement. “Our partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs is about more than football or construction – it is about pride, progress and building the future of Kansas City.”
Exciting construction projects on horizon
The Chiefs, who already put Arrowhead through a significant procedure this offseason to widen the playing field for the 2026 World Cup, are looking at two major construction projects in the next several years: Either a new domed stadium in Kansas or a renovation of Arrowhead, and a new practice facility.
