The Deepest Position Group for the Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have a deep roster in terms of depth. While no one hopes for a player to get injured or sidelined, the Chiefs have many players who could step up when needed. However, one of the deepest position groups for the Chiefs ahead of the 2025 NFL campaign is easily the tight end position.
The tight end position in Kansas City consists of veteran and future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, free agent addition Robert Tonyan and second-year player Jared Wiley. The room also possesses undrafted free agent Jake Briningstool, who could come in handy when needed this season.
Lets break down how deep the room is going into the new season.
Travis Kelce
Kelce goes into this season looking to prove he still has enough gas left in the tank to be a Top 10 tight end in the NFL. The last two seasons have seen regression from the likely Hall of Fame inductee, but after shedding weight this offseason, Kelce still provides a ton to rely on.
Head coach Andy Reid has been very vocal with his assessment of Kelce this offseason, even once stating that he looks like he's 20 years old. Realistically, Father Time will continue to catch up with Kelce, but if the Chiefs see more regression, they have multiple players to rely on behind him.
Noah Gray
The Chiefs might not have to look far for their future replacement of Kelce when he retires, because Gray has only improved each season in the league. Behind Kelce all these years has helped mold Gray into a future starting tight end in the NFL.
Depending on Kelce's season, Gray could be a perfect replacement option in situations where the Chiefs need him, as well as being a veteran mentor to some of the younger tight ends in the room.
Robert Tonyan
Adding another veteran in the tight end room only further proves how deep this position group is for the Chiefs. Tonyan made a strong first impression in the preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, collecting 49 receiving yards in three receptions, which was the most for the Chiefs.
Previously with the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears, Tonyan looks to carry some veteran leadership and success with him to Kansas City.
Jared Wiley
Wiley's rookie season was cut short after suffering a season-ending ACL injury. However, he's been recovering and progressing well, hopefully to be an impact player with the Chiefs in year two. Having the ability to learn from three veterans in the room will only help his improvement as he grows in the NFL.
