Chiefs' Andy Reid Goes Way Back With Taylor Swift
The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the most popular franchises in the National Football League, going into the 2025 campaign. The Chiefs have made the Super Bowl the past three seasons and have won two, but their popularity outside of the game of football grew due to a certain pop star.
Taylor Swift is widely known for her pop songs and relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The two have become one of the most well-known couples in pop culture. So popular, rumors spiraled around their engagement on the field after Super Bowl LIX, should the Chiefs have won.
Swift is often supporting Kelce and the Chiefs at home games, and she's likely to make an appearance on TV if she's in attendance. And while the world associates Swift with Kelce, head coach Andy Reid and the pop star go further back than the couple has known each other.
Coach Reid was featured on 96.5 The Fan and spoke to Fescoe and Dusty about what his favorite Taylor Swift song is. Reid revealed he and his family are fans, but his relationship with her dates back before she met Kelce.
- "Now listen, I knew her before he knew her," Coach Reid said. "My family has been a big fan of hers, and we know her father and mother. They're from the Philadelphia area. Her dad's a huge football fan, so we hit it off with him."
- "She became this famous person, arguably the most famous person in the world since probably the Queen passed away. She sure handles it the right way and that's the part I appreciate the most."
Going into the third season of Kelce and Swift's relationship, Coach Reid commends the two on being non-controversial, as well as the eyes that Swift has brought to the game of football among women.
- "I think it's great. Women, girls, they're looking at the game a little bit more... I think it's a beautiful thing all the way around. The thing I appreciate most is the way she handles it, how Trav handles it, they do it the right way."
Coach Reid may own Taylor's "Red" Album, as he hopes the rest of his players see red when they're on the football field against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1.
