Is Travis Kelce Primed for a Resurgence With the Chiefs?

With compliments all offseason long, is Travis Kelce primed to return to a 1,000 receiving yard player with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025?

Dominic Minchella

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs on the field as he's introduced in the first quarter of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Oct. 16, 2018.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs on the field as he's introduced in the first quarter of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Oct. 16, 2018. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Following the 2024 campaign, speculation grew around whether Kansas City Chiefs legendary tight end Travis Kelce would hang up the cleats. Kelce's 2024 season was arguably his worst since donning the Chiefs uniform, as he finished with 823 receiving yards in 97 receptions and scoring three touchdowns.

The speculation regarding Kelce's future was dispelled when he announced that he would be playing the final year of his contract. If 2025 turns out to be Kelce's last season, will the Chiefs, and particularly Patrick Mahomes, continue to utilize and target him as frequently as they have in the past?

Head coach Andy Reid announced that Travis Kelce's workload in 2025 is expected to be similar to what it was in 2024. While this might raise some concerns given Kelce's performance last season, it's important to note that this statement was made before training camp started for the Chiefs. Since training camp has begun, Kelce has looked very impressive.

Reportedly losing weight, Kelce has been moving well in practices, as Coach Reid has said that Kelce looks like he's 20 again. With all that said, is it a realistic expectation for Kelce to once again reach or surpass 1,000 receiving yards in the regular season?

Dec 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid fist bumps tight end Travis Kelce (87) after a score against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In the CBS Sports article titled "Training Camp Overreactions Heading into Week 1 of Preseason," author Jeff Kerr addresses a particular question. Kerr believes that what Travis Kelce has shown during training camp does not appear to be an overreaction.

  • "With back-to-back seasons not having 1,000 yards and in his mid-30s, it's easy to say Kelce's best days are behind him. Kelce has felt good this camp and he has been in sync with Patrick Mahomes (no surprise). The Chiefs are still going to heavily rely on Kelce in this offense, as he's had 100+ targets for 10 consecutive seasons," Kerr wrote.
  • "With Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown stretching the field, there will be plenty of underneath routes for Kelce and the opportunity to create yards after the catch. Whether this is Kelce's last season or not, another 1,000-yard season is very realistic." 

Preseason Game Vs Arizona

Coach Reid revealed that each of his quarterbacks will be getting a quarter in their first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, August 9. The first quarter will likely feature Kelce, and that might be the first time to tell if he still has what it takes to be an elite tight end in the game.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks towards Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) in the first half preseason game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 19, 2023. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

