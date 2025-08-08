Is Travis Kelce Primed for a Resurgence With the Chiefs?
Following the 2024 campaign, speculation grew around whether Kansas City Chiefs legendary tight end Travis Kelce would hang up the cleats. Kelce's 2024 season was arguably his worst since donning the Chiefs uniform, as he finished with 823 receiving yards in 97 receptions and scoring three touchdowns.
The speculation regarding Kelce's future was dispelled when he announced that he would be playing the final year of his contract. If 2025 turns out to be Kelce's last season, will the Chiefs, and particularly Patrick Mahomes, continue to utilize and target him as frequently as they have in the past?
Head coach Andy Reid announced that Travis Kelce's workload in 2025 is expected to be similar to what it was in 2024. While this might raise some concerns given Kelce's performance last season, it's important to note that this statement was made before training camp started for the Chiefs. Since training camp has begun, Kelce has looked very impressive.
Reportedly losing weight, Kelce has been moving well in practices, as Coach Reid has said that Kelce looks like he's 20 again. With all that said, is it a realistic expectation for Kelce to once again reach or surpass 1,000 receiving yards in the regular season?
In the CBS Sports article titled "Training Camp Overreactions Heading into Week 1 of Preseason," author Jeff Kerr addresses a particular question. Kerr believes that what Travis Kelce has shown during training camp does not appear to be an overreaction.
- "With back-to-back seasons not having 1,000 yards and in his mid-30s, it's easy to say Kelce's best days are behind him. Kelce has felt good this camp and he has been in sync with Patrick Mahomes (no surprise). The Chiefs are still going to heavily rely on Kelce in this offense, as he's had 100+ targets for 10 consecutive seasons," Kerr wrote.
- "With Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown stretching the field, there will be plenty of underneath routes for Kelce and the opportunity to create yards after the catch. Whether this is Kelce's last season or not, another 1,000-yard season is very realistic."
Preseason Game Vs Arizona
Coach Reid revealed that each of his quarterbacks will be getting a quarter in their first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, August 9. The first quarter will likely feature Kelce, and that might be the first time to tell if he still has what it takes to be an elite tight end in the game.
As always, be sure to check us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE