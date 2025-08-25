WATCH: Head Coach Andy Reid on Red Carpet at ‘The Kingdom’ Premiere
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke from the red carpet at the formal premiere of The Kingdom at the Kauffman Center.
To view his comments, watch below.
On living with camera crews daily during the season:
“You know what? They did a good job of kind of staying on the outside, but inside; it was kind of a unique deal. They weren't … nobody was in the way. The emotional part came when they did the individual thing after the season. You know, during the season, it was phenomenal how they handled themselves and the team, because that can be a sensitive issue. You guys know that.
Sensitive by getting in the way of things. But I thought they did a nice job with that.”
On the docuseries revealing the human side of his players:
“Yeah, well, you get to see the human side of it, which I think is a neat deal. You don't always get to see that from the guys. You see them in uniform, see them on game day, how they celebrate the game … (Travis Kelce interrupts to hug him from behind) … how they photo bomb you. (Kelce: Best guy here!) … But I get to see it every day, as you do. But for the fans to see it, I think that's great.”
On Episode 2 and how difficult it was to share his own emotional journey:
“Yeah, no, it was. I'm pretty good for that. I mean, I keep it open with people that I know, people
that have been around me kind of know that there's not … the filter, it’s not that that deep there. I keep things open.”
On the ability to showcase the relationships between coaches and players, especially his relationship with Travis Kelce:
“Yeah, he's been here 13 years. In that time, you kind of know each other, and you've been through some things. You watch him grow from this kid coming out of college to what he is today. And that's the neat part about being a coach, the neat part about being a coach at the same place for a while. So, not a lot of guys get to get that opportunity, but very fortunate that way.”
On the ability to examine history beneath the stadium, how Lamar Hunt shaped the NFL:
“What a great story. He was a great guy. I had a chance to meet him first, way back when I was a head coach in Philadelphia. And just a great human being, I think that that's shown through. And then the owner of the Chiefs. Clark’s carried that on and built on it. That made this organization special.”
On when he took this job, whether he ever expected to be part of any anything like this:
“No.”
On the tunnels below the stadium:
“Well, I've been there a couple times, so that's a unique thing. You know Lamar was a geologist, so he had a vision there to build that thing. I mean, it's amazing. That's an amazing setup.”
On his favorite episode:
“Listen, I'm not as much into me as I am the whole thing. I'm not into that part. I like seeing all the different things go on with the organization, the team.”
On the most enjoyable part of the tunnels beneath the stadium:
“Yeah, well, it's past the facility over by Arrowhead. So, there are a lot of things that have gone on in the city because of the Hunt family, and it's a tribute to them and their dedication to the city and what it means to them. So, it was nice to be able to be exposed to some of that. I have been over the years, and this even exposed it a little bit more.”
Chiefs Kingdom news free and available 24/7 with OnSI; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, share your best memories of Andy Reid so far by visiting our Facebook page (here).