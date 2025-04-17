Will Landon Jackson Fall to Chiefs in Round 2?
The Kansas City Chiefs are in need of several positions as they prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft. Not only have several mock drafters seen the Chiefs leaning towards boosting the offensive line in round one, the defense has also been a heavily talked about area.
Given how the franchise saw their offensive line fall a part against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, several see the front office bringing in an offensive lineman to protect their franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But lets not forget about other areas that should be addressed come draft day.
If the predictions are correct and the Chiefs do lean into taking an offensive lineman, they should most definitely find themselves looking to address the defense in the second round. Whether that be a defensive tackle or a defensive end, Kansas City needs to walk out of this years draft with new faces on the defense.
One defensive end that could fit nicely into the Chiefs defensive game plan is Landon Jackson out of Arkansas. Jackson is projected to get selected somewhere in the second round, depending on other franchise's needs. But will the Chiefs have the opportunity to take Jackson late in the second round?
As it stands currently, the Chiefs will be on the clock No. 63 overall. According to NFL.com's analysis of Landon, written by Lance Zierlein, Jackson is "growing into his frame and possesses the traits and motor to make it as a future starter on the edge," something the Chiefs could use.
On the left side of the line, they do possess defensive end George Karlaftis as well as Charles Omenihu to boost the line, but when looking at the right side, it could use a boost. They currently have Mike Danna as well as youngster Felix Anudike-Uzomah, both strong options, but could use extra depth.
Last season with Arkansas, Jackson totaled 6.5 quarterback sacks and 49 total tackles. His explosiveness from the get-go matches that of Karlaftis, to where if the Chiefs feel they need to address adding another piece to the defensive line, Jackson could be the way to go.
However, there is no intel whether or not any other franchise views him highly on their boards. Given his skill set though, if he does fall to the Chiefs in the second round, the addition would only benefit the defense rather than hinder it.
