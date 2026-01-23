What the Chiefs Badly Need in the Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs need to nail the ninth overall pick in the draft. It's the only way they can ensure keeping up with an ever-evolving AFC West and NFL. If they want to make it back to the playoffs next season, they have to select a star who makes an immediate difference.

There are plenty of areas they should target, and also ones they should avoid. Making the wrong selection isn't going to be the nail in the coffin for the Chiefs' dynasty, but it will be another mistake made in the first round by their front office in the Patrick Mahomes era. What do they need to make their roster competitive again?

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks during a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Josh Edwards is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he created a 2026 NFL mock draft after the Indiana Hoosiers beat the Miami Hurricanes in the National Championship. In Edwards vision, Jeremiyah Love is already off the board, which means the Chiefs address their defensive line by selecting Peter Woods.

"Kansas City appears to be a team in transition. It needs an infusion of young impact players on both sides of the ball as it works to return to glory. Peter Woods was overrated early in the draft process but is now undervalued. In theory, Woods is the heir apparent to Chris Jones, and the hope is Omarr Norman-Lott can still develop into a complementary piece", said Edwards.

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Missing out on Love is a blow to their offense, but I think they'd gain even more by adding Woods to their defense. Chris Jones isn't the player he once was, and George Karlaftis is coming off a disappointing season.

Woods would be the perfect piece on their defensive line to usher in a new age of Chiefs dominance. When taking a look at all of the losses they endured this season, the offense wasn't always the problem. Steve Spagnuolo was able to get some key defensive performances out of them, but it was clear their defense had regressed more than their offense.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's still unclear whether Spagnuolo will continue to be the Chiefs' defensive coordinator, but Woods would flourish under his defensive schemes and how he can hide pressure. Not to mention, the Chiefs already have plenty of upcoming defensive players on their line that haven't taken that step in their development yet.

Woods could be the anchor of their defensive line moving forward, with plenty of complementary pieces around him that would create a strong defensive front.

